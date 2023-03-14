Preston North End's Freddie Woodman gives his view on goalkeeping representation in the media

Woodman has earned plenty of plaudits this season at PNE for some fine saves but more importantly his outstanding clean sheet record. The 26-year-old has more shutouts than either of the goalkeepers for the top two sides in the league is firmly in the race for the golden glove award, which he has already won in his time on loan at Swansea City,

Whilst there has been little criticism going the way of Woodman this season he does believe there needs to be greater understanding of the role and that it isn’t reflected in the media.

“When I watch football and I don't see goalkeeper being a pundit and I hear outfield players analysing goalkeepers I do think it's unfair because it's a unique position. Positioning and things like that do go unnoticed.

Preston North End's Freddie Woodman and Bambo Diaby celebrate at the final whistle on Saturday

"Here with Dai Cornell, Mike Pollitt and myself, you have a good group around you. You realise that what people think are easy, we think is difficult and what people think is really difficult, we're like well that was a little easier.

"People need to get a better understanding of goalkeeping, it's unique and it's different and that's why I love it.”

But could a career in the media be on the cards for Woodman when he hangs up his boots, and gloves, at the end of his playing days?

He said: “No! I just want to make as much money as possible and sail off into the sunset! I'll just play golf!”

North End have been boosted of late by goals coming from several of their forward line, including Tom Cannon, Ched Evans and Troy Parrott.

Preston have started four strikers since this time last month, with Liam Delap also getting a nod. It has timed well with Ryan Lowe’s side keeping the opposition out more, allowing them to turn around there form and pick up points more regularly.

Woodman said: “It's simple really, isn't' it! We're happy that we're doing our job at the back because we know we've got quality players at the top of the pitch, like Ched, like TC, like Troy - we've got Liam Delap on the bench - we've got really good players up there.