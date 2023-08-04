The new EFL season is finally here!

Action across the Championship, League One and League Two starts this weekend with teams looking for a strong start following their summer transfer business.

Here at National World our team of writers across the divisions have their say on how they see the fortunes of their teams playing out.

Philip Smith (Sunderland Echo)

Sunderland

The mood on Wearside is optimistic: Sunderland’s policy of buying talented young players from around the world has created a vibrant, attacking side that surpassed all expectations last season. There’s no reason to think the football or the results will be any different this campaign. Where there is some concern is that the division looks far stronger this time around. Southampton and Leeds United look well placed to bounce back quickly and Leicester City’s all-round talent means they can’t be ignored. Middlesbrough, too, were superb after Michael Carrick’s arrival and if he can reproduce that over a full season then they will be the best of the rest. Rotherham, QPR and Cardiff City look the weakest sides to me right now in what is going to be an unforgiving division.

Paul Davis (Rotherham Advertiser)

Rotherham United

Fifty points, 19th place, survival ...

That’s what Rotherham United managed in the Championship last season and a similar achievement in the forthcoming 2023/24 campaign would represent another year of success for the smallest club in the division.

Manager Matt Taylor describes the second tier as “a monster” this time around considering the quality of the clubs that have come down from the Premier League and up from League One.

The Millers will have more self-belief after last year’s experience and they have recruited well this summer. Star man Chiedozie may have departed for the top flight but the squad contains plenty of Championship know-how and a smattering of class.

Fifty points, 19th place, survival ... it can happen again.

Going up: Southampton, Leeds United, Middlesbrough.

Going down: Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Queens Park Rangers.

Charlie Haffenden (BirminghamWorld)

Birmingham

Birmingham City are kick-starting an exciting new era under fresh ownership and brewing optimism. They have made more signings than any other Championship side this summer and they’ve all been budget-clever transfers, not panic buys. Head coach John Eustace has also instilled a fighting spirit amongst his squad, making it clear that if the effort levels drop, players will lose their places immediately. With all of this in mind, I strongly believe Blues can surpass expectations this season and achieve a top-half finish. Play-off qualification is too big of a jump, but top 12 would be a truly brilliant achievement.

West Bromwich Albion

There’s a strange feeling around West Bromwich Albion at the moment. Take a flashback to 10 months or so ago and it was a toxic environment under Steve Bruce’s management. Fast forward to the end of 2022/23, and fans were delighted with the progress made under Carlos Corberan. Now, though, that headway has almost entirely stalled as Albion have made just one signing this summer and lost their captain, Dara O’Shea. Supporters are frustrated with the lack of movement and a rather poor showing in pre-season. As a result, I think West Brom will disappoint and finish outside the play-offs.

Harry Mail (Football writer covering North West)

Preston

Preston have made some smart signings so far this summer and have added some real depth into their ranks with the additions of Will Keane and Duane Holmes. Highly-rated defender Calvin Ramsay has arrived on loan from Liverpool and is an exciting acquisition for the Lancashire outfit, whilst Danish attacking midfielder Mads Frøkjær-Jensen has caught the eye over pre-season and could surprise a few in the Championship. The league is becoming increasingly difficult with every passing year but the Lilywhites weren’t too far off last term with just six points separating them from the play-offs so Ryan Lowe will be quietly confident.

Prediction: 8th