Preston North End's FA Cup opponents to sign former Burnley and Wolves man

Transfer deadline day is the priority today but there is one eye on Saturday’s FA Cup tie with Wycombe Wanderers.

Preston North End face Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup this weekend and their opponents are dipping their toes in to the transfer market on Deadline Day.

The Chairboys have appointed Mike Dodds as their new first-team manager following Matt Bloomfield's appointment at Luton Town. Dodds was the interim head coach at Sunderland last season and then reverted to his role as assistant whe Regis Le Bris took over.

The 38-year-old doesn't begin at Adams Park until later in the week but that isn't stopping Wycombe from signing someone. PNE host the League One outfit at Deepdale on Saturday, and a couple of new faces could be a part of the travelling contingent.

Will Norris set for Wycombe Wanderers move

Goalkeeper Will Norris is undergoing a medical with Wycombe according to Football Insider. The finishing touches are being applied on what will be a permanent move from Portsmouth after falling out of favour at Fratton Park.

The 31-year-old was a key member of Pompey's title winning squad last season where he was ever present and kept 19 clean sheets. He started the season in between the sticks for the South Coast club but after shipping 19 goals in eight games including six against Stoke City in his last appearance he was dropped and has barely been named in their match-day squads since.

Wycombe defeated Pompey to reach the fourth round stage of the FA Cup and Norris wasn’t a part of the squad so that paves the way for him to make his debut once the move is finalised. Franco Ravizzoli is the first-choice goalkeeper at Wycombe whilst they have Nathan Bishop who has worked with Dodds before at Sunderland.

They will be getting a player that has spent a chunk of his career acting as a back-up. Norris was first choice at Cambridge United and helped them reach the Football League, and later ended up being a substitute keeper for Wolves. Burnley signed him in 2020 and he made two appearances in the Premier League, before getting a taste of first-team football again with Peterborugh.

Joe Low has attracted interest from several Championship clubs. | Getty Images

Wycombe Wanderers’ transfer business so far

Despite operating without a permanent manager for most of the window, Wycombe have made some signings, whilst also allowing players to depart. They signed Sonny Bradley on loan from Derby County whilst Caleb Taylor returned at the end of January after initially being recalled by West Brom.

Ryan Cole and Jonny Pettit joined from Newmarket Town and Pro Direct Academy, whilst fees were paid for Andreas Hagelskjaer and Magnus Westergaard from molde and Viborg. Alex Lowry and James Berry arrived one day of each other from Rangers and Chesterfield respectively.

No player has left Wycombe permanently this month but Lucas Woodhouse and Taylor Clark have both headed to the National League with Aldershot Town and Wealdstone. Ryan Tafazolli will play his football in Hong Kong with Lee Man whilst Matt Butcher, Alex Hartridge and Brandon Hanlan have all landed moves to Bristol Rovers, Exeter City, and Stevenage.

There has been interest from the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Swansea City and PNE in centre-back Joe Low but he's still at the club. Luton Town have been keen to sign striker Richard Kone with a bid of £7m apparently rejected last month.