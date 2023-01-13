North End were forced to wait for confirmation of the date of the tie due to broadcasting selections but now those choices have been made.

The tie will be screened liveon the BBC on Saturday, January 28, but the kick off time has changed to 6pm.

Tickets for the game will go on sale at 9am on January 16, initially to season card holders. The second wave of priority purchases will then be to those that bought or have bought tickets to the third round victory over Huddersfield Town, or this Saturday’s game against Norwich City.

Any tickets bought for the games against Huddersfield and Norwich must be of the age range that is intended to be bought for the Spurs games.

Remaining tickets will then go on general sale to those who were registered on the club's database prior to January 9.

The ticket prices for the game will remain the same as a regular matchday.

It will be the first time the two sides have met in 14 years, in the League Cup, and the first meeting in the FA Cup since 1968, a 3-1 defeat at White Hart Lane – although North End had won 2-1 at Deepdale two years earlier.

Tottenham beat Portsmouth 1-0 in the third round whilst PNE came from behind to beat Huddersfield 3-1.