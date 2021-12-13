Preston North End's FA Cup clash with Cardiff City to be broadcast live

The third round tie has been scheduled for January 9 with a 2pm kick-off.

It will be broadcast on S4C, a free-to-air channel which is available on the BBC iPlayer, Freeview, Sky and Virgin Media.

Both PNE and Cardiff will get a £48,000 broadcast fee, with third-round winners earning £82,000 prize money.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End defender Patrick Bauer competes with Cardiff City's Mark Harris at Deepdale in November

That is the best North End could have hoped for in terms of television revenue from an all-Championship clash with doesn’t exactly capture the imagination.

It was never going to be one of the main picks for the BBC or ITV who have the rights for FA Cup coverage.

Games moved away from 3pm on a Saturday to either a Saturday lunchtime kick-off or Sunday afternoon, see clubs get £32,000.

The £48,000 which North End receive is for matches chosen by either S4C or BBC Wales.

It will be the first time the Lilywhites and Cardiff have met in the FA Cup but they have been frequent opponents in the league over the years.

They met at Deepdale in the Championship three weeks ago, the Bluebirds winning 2-1.

Tickets details will be announced in due course.

North End’s trip to South Wales come after the Christmas league programme.

They play Sheffield United at Deepdale on Boxing Day before going to West Bromwich Albion on Thursday, December 30.

Their first action of 2022 is the visit to Stoke City on Monday, January 3.

While neither the WBA or Stoke games are being shown live, Albion being on television against Derby on December 27 has seen fixtures moved.

Tickets for the visit to Stoke go on sale on Tuesday morning, with North End having received an initial allocation of 1,612 tickets.

Seats are priced £25 adults, £19 for Over-65s, £15 for Under-18s and £12 for Under-11s.

Stoke have said there will be no sales on the day of the game which is a Bank Holiday Monday fixture and kicks-off at 3pm.