Preston North End's divisional rivals land ex-Man City prospect, Aston Villa eye £5m-rated striker

Speaking after the win, the German centre-back reflected on his return to football after being out with a ruptured Achilles since last December, and revealed: “I enjoyed it, it was my first Championship game in over eight months.

“I was really excited about it, we got the three points, a clean sheet and also I got a goal. It was really good. I thought the boys had been unlucky to have not got any points but thankfully we got our first three points on the board.

“There was a point with just a few more seconds to play and as a defender you just want somebody to take the ball into the corner and let the time run out. In this situation we lost it and they had a dangerous attack.

He continued: “After the game we were good – what happens in the game is not important, it’s important that after the game everything is clear.

“It shows that after the game our first thought wasn’t even celebrating, we were just furious! It shows how much it means to us.”

Bauer and his teammates are back in action this evening, when they take on League One side Morecambe in the second-round of the Carabao Cup.

The last time the two sides faced each other, back in 2018, the Lilywhites emerged triumphant at Deepdale with a 3-1 win in the first round of the same competition.

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the window moves closer to its final week:

1. Rovers look to hang onto key player Blackburn Rovers are believed to be readying a fresh contract offer for key player Ben Brereton-Diaz, as they look to ward off interest for the 22-year-old ace. The Stoke-born striker earned his first senior cap for Chile back in June. (Football League World) Photo: DOUGLAS MAGNO Photo Sales

2. Nagy leaves Robins for Pisa Bristol City have confirmed that their midfielder Adam Nagy has left the club to join Serie B side Pisa. The Hungarian made 61 appearances for the Robins during his two seasons at the club, after joining from Bologna back in 2019. (Club website) Photo: FRANCK FIFE Photo Sales

3. Ex-Stoke star leaves Liverpool for Lyon Ex-Stoke City sensation Xherdan Shaqiri has completed a £9.5m permanent move from Liverpool to Ligue 1 side Lyon. The Swiss sensation dazzled during a three-season spell at the club, before joining the Reds for £13.5m back in 2018. (BBC Sport) Photo: DMITRI LOVETSKY Photo Sales

4. Fulham man could join Champions League side Fulham defender Maxime Le Marchand has been linked with a move to Dinamo Zagreb. The 31-year-old, who has one year left on his current deal, is said to prefer a move back to France, but could be tempted with a move to the 22-time and reigning Croatian champions instead. (Sport Witness) Photo: Pool Photo Sales