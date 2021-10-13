Preston North End's divisional rivals land Brazilian winger, Watford target could sign new deal

The Lilywhites went into the international break in poor form, and are still chasing their first league win since August after a string of underwhelming results. As things stand, the side are 18th in the table with 11 points from 11 games, but could surge up the table with a couple of wins given the densely-packed nature of the division.

Meanwhile, football pundit and former Lilywhite Mark Lawrenson has paid tribute to Preston owner Trevor Hemmings, who passed away on Monday. Lawrenson said: “Trevor was a top fella.

“There was an occasion when he helped out a charity which I was associated with. Trevor gave the people involved some money and said 'please don't tell anyone it was from me'. He didn't want the attention, didn't want the publicity, he just wanted to help out.

“Trevor was very proud of Preston North End and the way he ran it. He said to me a few times 'We owe no money to anyone in terms of this football club, there is no debt'.

He added: “I remember him back in the 1970s when he was vice-chairman. He would come to the ground, watch the matches and sometimes pop down to the dressing room afterwards for a chat.

“Trevor had a bit more hair then, there was a bit of the older rocker about him - he was good company. He loved the club, he loved his horse racing. What must not be forgotten too is that he was a very good businessman. He could be ruthless but you don't become a billionaire if you are not ruthless.”

Take a look at the latest stories from the Championship, as the anticipation for this weekend's action starts to build:

1. Pundit questions Deeney decision Ex-footballer Kevin Phillips has criticised his former club West Brom for not signing powerhouse striker Troy Deeney in the last transfer window. He contended that the now Birmingham City man can "guarantee goals" and would have brought his strong leadership skills to the side. (FLW) Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

2. Cooper looks to Norwich for inspiration Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has revealed his hopes of following the Norwich City blueprint, in terms of securing success by entrusting his faith in the club's young players. His side are currently 17th in the table, with 11 points from 11 games. (Nottingham Post) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Ashley yet to contact Rams Mike Ashley is said to have made no contact with Derby County over a potential takeover bid, despite reports linking him with a swoop for the cash-strapped Rams. The club are currently in administration, which saw them docked 12 Championship points. (Sky Sports) Photo: LEE SMITH Photo Sales

4. Routledge retires from football Ex-Swansea City and QPR man Wayne Routledge has announced his retirement from the game. The ex-England U21 international, now 36, made nearly 600 appearances during his career, and won the League Cup with the Swans in 2013. (Sky Sports) Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales