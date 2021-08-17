Preston North End's divisional rivals could land £6m striker, Bournemouth favourites to sign ex-Chelsea star

The last time the two sides met, back in February, Preston cruised to a 3-0 win at Deepdale, with Brad Potts, Ched Evans and Scott Sinclar all getting on the score-sheet.
Speaking ahead of the big game, Lilywhites ace Jordan Storey pulled no punches in his assessment of his team's lacklustre start to the new campaign, and contended: “They’re not the results we’ve been looking for. It was nice to bounce back from the opening day defeat.
“We’re disappointed in the league with how things have gone, we think we should have been doing better than the two results have suggested.
“To lose in the manner we did, especially in front of fans that we haven’t seen for months, it hurt a lot. To lose our second game of the season as well was very disappointing and we know we need to bounce back from it."
He continued: “It’s not acceptable, especially with how we were doing towards the tail end of last season, keeping so many clean sheets, to concede so many early on is very disappointing from a defender’s point of view.
“We know what we need to do and we need to put it right as soon as possible. We know the standards we set towards the end of last season – we know what we need to do to put it right and it’s not acceptable from our behalf.”
