Preston North End's divisional rivals could land £6m striker, Bournemouth favourites to sign ex-Chelsea star

The last time the two sides met, back in February, Preston cruised to a 3-0 win at Deepdale, with Brad Potts, Ched Evans and Scott Sinclar all getting on the score-sheet.

Speaking ahead of the big game, Lilywhites ace Jordan Storey pulled no punches in his assessment of his team's lacklustre start to the new campaign, and contended: “They’re not the results we’ve been looking for. It was nice to bounce back from the opening day defeat.

“We’re disappointed in the league with how things have gone, we think we should have been doing better than the two results have suggested.

“To lose in the manner we did, especially in front of fans that we haven’t seen for months, it hurt a lot. To lose our second game of the season as well was very disappointing and we know we need to bounce back from it."

He continued: “It’s not acceptable, especially with how we were doing towards the tail end of last season, keeping so many clean sheets, to concede so many early on is very disappointing from a defender’s point of view.

“We know what we need to do and we need to put it right as soon as possible. We know the standards we set towards the end of last season – we know what we need to do to put it right and it’s not acceptable from our behalf.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…

1. Rovers chase latest top tier loan signing Blackburn Rovers have been tipped to challenge for the signature Manchester City defender Philippe Sandler on loan. They've also just brought in Leighton Clarkson from Liverpool, who started a Champions League game for the Reds last season. (Sky Sports) Photo: Paul Harding Buy photo

2. Palace could beat Forest to Rogers Nottingham Forest's hopes of signing Manchester City forward Morgan Rogers look to have been dealt a blow, with reports suggesting he's being eyed up by Premier League side Crystal Palace. The teenage ace is valued at around £9m. (The 72) Photo: Jan Kruger Buy photo

3. Swans land Laird Swansea City have confirmed the signing of Manchester United defender Ethan Laird on loan, after fighting off late competition from Blackpool to seal the deal. He spent the second half of last season on loan at MK Dons under now-Swans boss Russell Martin. (Club website) Photo: George Wood Buy photo

4. Taylor rubbishes exit talk Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor has dismissed speculation linking him with a move away this summer, insisting he's happy living in the area and wants to play for the club. He's been linked both Stoke City and Birmingham of late. (Nottingham Post) Photo: Marc Atkins Buy photo