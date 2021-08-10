Preston North End transfer news

Preston North End's divisional rivals could land 83-cap international, Blackburn chase ex-Bundesliga startlet

Preston North End are back in action this evening, when they take on Mansfield Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The Lilywhites head into the game with a point to prove, after suffering a disappointing 4-1 home defeat to Hull City on the opening day of the season.

Speaking after the dispiriting outing, Preston boss Frankie McAvoy said: “For some reason we went into a default mode and ended up in a back five in the first half.

“It looked from where I was standing as though we were a bit timid in allowing our wing-backs to release early and get our outside centre-backs out in one-versus-one situations.

“That had been something we had done a lot of work on, we used it well against Celtic in pre-season. That was disappointing and if we’d continued with that formation, I not sure we would have managed to get them up the pitch.”

He continued: “I thought changing it at half-time would give them a spark for the second half. For a time I thought we got that spark but goals change games and Hull got their second goal.

“That goal was a little bit unfortunate in that it got deflected, saying that we needed to be quicker closing it down. For the third goal, their striker got between our two centre-backs and nicked in to score.

“The fourth was extremely poor, we just stood and watched it. If I’m honest I thought Hull looked more hungry than us.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…

1. Saints close in on Armstrong

Southampton are understood to have agreed a fee of £15m with Blackburn Rovers for their star striker Adam Armstrong. The 28-goal star is set to net his former club Newcastle United a significant fee, as they're owed 40% of his next sale. (90min)

2. Ex-Boro man join Gillingham

Former Middlesbrough winger Mustapha Carayol has joined Gillingham on a free transfer. The winger, who has also played for Nottingham Forest, was last on the books of Turkish side Adana Demirspor, who released him last year. (BBC Sport)

3. Former Potter could join Lazio

Lazio have been named firm favourites to sign Liverpool's £15m-rated winger Xherdan Shaqiri. The ex-Stoke City sensation is set to move on from Anfield before the window closes, after spending three years at the club. (SkyBet)

4. Brentford swoop for Rothwell

Brentford look set to make a move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell, who could be available on a cut-price deal as his contract heads into its final year. He began his career on the books at Manchester United. (Football Insider)

