Preston North End's derbies against Blackpool have times changed and ticket allocation confirmed

North End are due to travel to Bloomfield Road in the first derby of the season on October 22, which will now kick off at 12:30pm. The game is not expected to be picked for TV, instead moved on police advice with both clubs supporting the switch.

Preston have also confirmed their allocation for the trip to Bloomfield Road next month, having been given 2,082 tickets for the game. Ticket details have not yet been announced.

Last season PNE’s trip to Bloomfield Road kicked off at 3pm, though there was some crowd troubles before and after the game which caused controversy.

Blackpool's Bloomfield Road stadium.

