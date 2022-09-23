News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End's derbies against Blackpool have times changed and ticket allocation confirmed

Preston North End’s derbies against Blackpool have both had their kick off times changed, with the ticket allocation for the away game also confirmed.

By Tom Sandells
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 4:10 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd September 2022, 5:44 pm

North End are due to travel to Bloomfield Road in the first derby of the season on October 22, which will now kick off at 12:30pm. The game is not expected to be picked for TV, instead moved on police advice with both clubs supporting the switch.

Preston have also confirmed their allocation for the trip to Bloomfield Road next month, having been given 2,082 tickets for the game. Ticket details have not yet been announced.

Last season PNE’s trip to Bloomfield Road kicked off at 3pm, though there was some crowd troubles before and after the game which caused controversy.

Blackpool's Bloomfield Road stadium.

The home game, which will this season now kick off at 12:30pm on April 1, was played on a Tuesday night and selected for TV coverage with Cameron Archer scoring the only goal of the game.

