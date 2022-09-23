Preston North End's derbies against Blackpool have times changed and ticket allocation confirmed
Preston North End’s derbies against Blackpool have both had their kick off times changed, with the ticket allocation for the away game also confirmed.
North End are due to travel to Bloomfield Road in the first derby of the season on October 22, which will now kick off at 12:30pm. The game is not expected to be picked for TV, instead moved on police advice with both clubs supporting the switch.
Preston have also confirmed their allocation for the trip to Bloomfield Road next month, having been given 2,082 tickets for the game. Ticket details have not yet been announced.
Last season PNE’s trip to Bloomfield Road kicked off at 3pm, though there was some crowd troubles before and after the game which caused controversy.
Most Popular
-
1
'Just look at my shoulders!' - Sepp van den Berg explains PNE impact and why he turned down Burnley in favour of move to Bundesliga
-
2
Preston North End owner releases lengthy statement over the club's budget, new ownership, the Premier League, parachute payments and more
-
3
Lancashire Cricket submits planning application to create new sports facility in Farington despite concerns from residents
The home game, which will this season now kick off at 12:30pm on April 1, was played on a Tuesday night and selected for TV coverage with Cameron Archer scoring the only goal of the game.