Preston North End's defender gives amusing observation ahead of Burnley clash in the Championship

North End travel to Turf Moor as one of the best teams in the league when it comes to away performances, with only two sides having won more points than them.

Those two sides currently occupy first and second spot and of course, they play first this weekend in East Lancashire.

With PNE’s struggles at home and their current mid table position, they will go into the game firmly as underdogs, especially considering Vincent Kompany’s men are yet to lose at home this season.

Preston North End's Jordan Storey looks dejected as he applauds the fans at the final whistle after last week's game against Bristol City

But Storey has been at North End a while now, and knows that winning away at Burnley, who are undefeated, would be a very Preston North End thing to do.

He said: “That's just Preston in general, you've seen over the past few season where we've picked up wins against Bournemouth who had not lost in however long.

"It would not surprise me in the slightest if we went and picked some points up against them, it's just a proper Preston thing, isn't it?”

Burnley have a star-studded side having invested heavily into their playing staff after their relegation out of the Premier League and the departures of some of their old guard.

But despite the Clarets ability to spend handsomely in the second tier, bringing in two new forwards in January – one for around £8m – Storey simply doesn’t care who he’s coming up against.

He said: “I'm not really bothered about who they put out, they've obviously got good quality and they've got a lot of options.

"We know their game plan, we know what weaknesses they do have - which is very little - but all these names don't really faze any of the boys. We've played against players like that in previous season or against other teams in the Championship.

"As long as we're well drilled and we keep up our away record this season, we'll be fine.”

North End built their good start to the season around their defensive stability, something which Storey played a major part in.

Preston have kept one clean sheet in their last 10 league games, one in 12 in all competitions, and the 25-year-old is keen to get back to keeping the opposition out.

He said: “It's one thing that we've definitely talked about. With how solid and compact we were at the start of the season and we haven't had as many clean sheets since that time which has been a bit disappointing. It's something that we've frequently talked about that we want to improve again and make it so hard for teams to break us down.

"We were getting quite a lot of joy from it at the start of the season. I don't know what's changed, obviously a few mistakes here and there have cost us and maybe a little bit of luck as well. Some of the decisions we've had with penalties and stuff like that, but at the end of the day it's football, the ref isn't going to get everything right. We can't rely on decisions like that anyway.