Preston North End's contract situations explained and assessed as Ryan Lowe prepares for talks

There are currently six first team players who are out of contract in the summer and they have four further players in on loan who will be returning to their parent clubs.

Alvaro Fernandez, Troy Parrott, Tom Cannon and Liam Delap will return to Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Manchester City respectively and will have their futures evaluated and their next steps plotted.

Could that include returns to Deedpale? Yes, but that might not be something that North End could reliably plan around – see Cameron Archer.

Preston North End's Daniel Johnson celebrates at Blackburn

One thing that is for certain is that Ryan Lowe must decide and what he wants to do with the six contracted players he has, who will be free to find new clubs come June 30 at this rate.

Matthew Olosunde

The simplest one will be Matthew Olosunde. The American has been transfer listed since last summer and there is no way that he will be getting a new deal, most likely ending his time at Preston as one of the worst signings they have made in recent memory. After 33 appearances at Rotherham United, he signed for PNE on a free in the summer of 2021 and has since played three competitive games, totalling 181 minutes – 45 of them coming this season.

Tougher decisions will have to be made elsewhere, with Daniel Johnson, Greg Cunningham, Ben Woodburn, Robbie Brady and Josh Onomah all having just three months left on their current deals.

Josh Onomah

Onomah was a relative gamble in January having had very limited game time at Fulham this season. A free signing, and an exciting one at that at the time, it was one that looked pretty promising for Preston. He was the type of player they didn’t have and came with decent pedigree having twice been promoted from the Championship.

So far, we have not seen the Onomah of old. He has been trying to get up to the fitness levels required for the second tier and in his defence, has had little chance to improve it away from training sessions. Lowe’s decision not to use him more in reserve team games has raised a few eyebrows but he insists it’s not a good enough standard to get him ready, instead youth team players are used.

The 25-year-old can still come good for PNE before now and the end of the season but time is running out for him to be up to the pace and to be able to contribute, so the jury may be out on his future still.

Ben Woodburn and Robbie Brady

Two players signed one-year-deals last summer, those being Woodburn and Brady. The former has a one-year option in his contract that the club can activate, extending his stay until the end of next season. They would have to renogtiate terms with Brady.

The pair have contributed heavily to PNE’s season so far, with 36 and 34 game played. Brady has had extended periods as a starter predominantly at wing back, with a little run in the middle of midfield, whereas Lowe has often looked to Woodburn from the bench.

Whilst there may have been some preconceptions about the pair, they have likely surprised a few. Brady has been fit for the vast majority of the season and Woodburn has filled in in the centre of midfield, rather than up front as may have been expected.

Brady is an experienced figure but probably hasn’t shown the individual moments of brilliance PNE fans were hoping this season, though he still leads the way in assists with five. Woodburn on the other hand has failed to nail down a starting spot consistently but is still young, at only 23. Decisions on the duo could go either way, and may depend on what North End think they will be able to do in the summer, and with an option on Woodburn, that decision can be made quite late on.

Greg Cunningham and Daniel Johnson

The toughest decisions PNE will have comes with the final two names and the longest serving duo of the out of contract player. Cunningham will have spent a total of four-and-a-half years at Deepdale when his contract runs out in the summer and he’s arguably been one of the most consistent performers at the back this campaign. One big issue for the Irishman will be the knee injury he picked up away at Middlesbrough last time out, Lowe did not sound overly confident that we’d see the no.3 back any time soon. At 32, he does still have years ahead of him, but not as many as plenty of other defenders out there.

Off the pitch, he is an excellent pro and an excellent figure in the dressing room. He represents Preston North End as well as anyone can, and that does count for something.

But when it comes to longevity, Johnson is almost out on his own in the current PNE squad after his eight years in PR1.

He’s won player of the year at Deepdale in the past and continues to be their most creative force. He is on a good wage, which doesn’t go unnoticed at least by supporters, and has had a poor season by his standards.

Last term he was a fixture in the middle of midfield but this campaign he has struggled to maintain regular form – still showing glimpses of his undeniable class. PNE’s vice captain has one goal and two assists in his 27 games so far.

But if Lowe can get a tune out of the Jamaican, where could PNE find that sort of player elsewhere? He has experience in abundance, looks like he has more time on the ball than others and when on song, can open teams up.