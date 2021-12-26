Preston North End's clash with West Bromwich Albion postponed due to Covid cases

The Championship clash at the Hawthorns is the third North End game in a row which has been called-off.

Their December 18 visit to Millwall was postponed due to Covid in the South London club's camp, then the Boxing Day game against Sheffield United at Deepdale was postponed earlier in the week after the Covid outbreak at PNE.

The situation has not yet improved sufficiently to raise a team, with there having been an addition positive cause over the weekend.

The Hawthorns, home of West Bromwich Albion

A statement released by PNE on Boxing Day morning said: "Preston North End can confirm that our game against West Bromwich Albion on 30th December has been postponed.

"The club informed the EFL on Sunday morning that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture due to the ongoing Covid-19 cases within the squad, including an additional positive test over the weekend.

"The training ground remains closed in order to mitigate any potential further spread of the virus.

"The club has worked hard to ensure that it has been able to fulfil the fixture. However, taking into account the injuries and positive COVID-19 cases within the squad, the club does not have a sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture.

"We apologise for the disappointment that this postponement causes to supporters of both clubs, however the priority remains the health and safety of everybody connected with the club at this time.

"Match tickets will remain valid for the rearranged fixture, with a date to be confirmed in due course, but those supporters who wish to claim a refund can do so by emailing [email protected] or calling 0344 856 1966."