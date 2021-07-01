Preston North End's clash with Huddersfield Town selected for TV coverage
Preston North End's Championship clash with Huddersfield Town on August 17 has been selected for live TV coverage.
The game has been selected by Sky Sports as one of two games to be shown live on the Tuesday evening and there has been no change to the already scheduled 7:45pm kick off time.
It will be North End's third league game of the season, following their opening game at home to Hull City and their trip to Reading.
Last season, PNE did the double over the Terriers.
They came from behind to beat them 2-1 in Yorkshire, thanks to two goals from Alan Browne, before a 3-0 victory at Deepdale.
