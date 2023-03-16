Preston North End's Ched Evans discusses starring role, Middlesbrough trip and Gentry Day

The 34-year-old is enjoying his best scoring run since joining the club and has proved to be the most important striker that North End have had this season.

It hasn’t all been plain sailing for the Welshman though, getting sent off in the opening game of the season against Wigan Athletic and having a few injury troubles early on in the campaign. But when he’s had a clear run at it and a run of games, Evans feels it’s given him the chance to show what he’s about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He spoke to the Lancashire Post about the season so far, his impact on the side, the Middlesbrough match at the weekend and also Gentry Day.

Preston North End's Ched Evans laughs after he fouls Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene

How do you feel the season is going so far?

“It's been alright, it's been a bit stop-start for me. I didn't play much early on and had to bide my time and then had a red card a few weeks ago that knocked me out for four games, I had a little injury before that which again was two games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So it's been a bit stop-start but I've played in a few games consecutively. I had a rest against Cardiff. Overall it's been a bit sporadic in the way by appearances have come but I'm happy with the way it's going at the moment.”

You have a huge impact when you’re in the side, and in games like the Cardiff one, when you come on too. It must be nice knowing you can make the difference for PNE?

“It's a different perspective for the team, it's a different outlet for the team. Although the other strikers in the team can be physical, sometimes when the centre halves are so big and so dominant, it can be difficult.

"In this league, it's full of big, strong centre halves. It's just something different. For what they lack in physical ability, which they will get in time, they make up for in talent. It's finding the right balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Coming into the team and playing a part is my job and I love doing it. If I can keep having positive impacts on the team then everyone at Preston wins.”

You play Middlesbrough this weekend who are aiming to reach the automatic promotion places, what do you expect from the game?

“They're flying and they're in good form but no game in the Championship is a given. I think the focus will be on us and how we perform and if we go and do what we're capable of and defend well, I definitely believe there is something there for us.”

It’s Gentry Day at the weekend, does that make it more special?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's going to be a passionate day for the fans and especially for the players. When you're going to a stadium like Middlesbrough, who are in good form, if that doesn't get you up for it then nothing will.

"For me personally, going into the game against one of the teams looking to get promotion to the Premier League, I'm wanting to go and show people what I'm capable of and I'm sure everyone else in the team is thinking the same thing.”

What was your first impression of the occasion? I’m sure a load of football fans wearing bowler hats and suits can seem a bit odd...

“It's funny because the hats - I wear hats like that when I'm on holiday! I like them! It's a day for the fans and it means a lot so as a club we buy into it and appreciate it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad