Preston North End's Championship visit to Millwall has been rearranged

The visit to The Den was scheduled for December 18 but a number of Covid cases in the Millwall squad saw the game postponed.

It will now be played on Tuesday, February 1, with a 7.45pm kick-off. Tickets bought for the original date are still valid and match tickets for the new date have now gone back on sale.

North End face a busy spell of matches in the next few weeks, with two other games postponed over Christmas because of Covid within the PNE squad having also been rearranged.

The Den, home of Millwall FC

On Saturday, Ryan Lowe's men host Birmingham City at Deepdale. Next Tuesday, they have another home match against Sheffield United - rearranged from Boxing Day.

The Lilywhites face the long trip to Swansea City on January 22 for a 12.30pm kick-off, the game likely to be played behind closed doors because of restrictions imposed by the Welsh Government.

They travel to West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday, January 26 - a game rearranged after the December 30 date was postponed - before playing Bristol City at Deepdale on January 29..

Then comes the trip to Millwall, before a visit to Hull City on Saturday, February 5.