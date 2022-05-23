Preston North End's Championship promotion odds posted — alongside Burnley, Sheffield United and Sunderland - following the Premier League's final day

Amongst those sides are plenty of sub plots, with Burnley back in the Championship after six years in the top flight. Joining them are another local side, Wigan Athletic who won League One as well as former manager Alex Neil’s Sunderland after their Wembley success.

There will also be games against Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool again, with Rotherham United – who beat North End in the 2014 League One play-offs – also joining Wigan and Sunderland in the second tier.

Watford and Norwich City were relegated from the Premier League alongside Burnley.

Here is Sky Bet’s list of contenders for top spot, promotion and a play-off place.

1. Rotherham United Championship Winner 22/23 odds: 66/1. Championship Promotion 22/23 odds: 16/1. Championship Top 6 Finish 22/23 odds: 11/2. Photo: Henry Browne Photo Sales

2. Bristol City Championship Winner 22/23 odds: 40/1. Championship Promotion 22/23 odds: 12/1. Championship Top 6 Finish 22/23 odds: 5/1. Photo: Nigel Roddis Photo Sales

3. Reading Championship Winner 22/23 odds: 33/1. Championship Promotion 22/23 odds: 12/1. Championship Top 6 Finish 22/23 odds: 5/1. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

4. Preston North End Championship Winner 22/23 odds: 33/1. Championship Promotion 22/23 odds: 12/1. Championship Top 6 Finish 22/23 odds: 5/1. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales