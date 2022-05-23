Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe.

Preston North End's Championship promotion odds posted — alongside Burnley, Sheffield United and Sunderland - following the Premier League's final day

With the Premier League now wrapped up, and the League One play-off final played, Preston North End now know all of their opponents for the 2022/23 Championship season.

By Tom Sandells
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 12:00 pm

Amongst those sides are plenty of sub plots, with Burnley back in the Championship after six years in the top flight. Joining them are another local side, Wigan Athletic who won League One as well as former manager Alex Neil’s Sunderland after their Wembley success.

There will also be games against Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool again, with Rotherham United – who beat North End in the 2014 League One play-offs – also joining Wigan and Sunderland in the second tier.

Watford and Norwich City were relegated from the Premier League alongside Burnley.

Here is Sky Bet’s list of contenders for top spot, promotion and a play-off place.

1. Rotherham United

Championship Winner 22/23 odds: 66/1. Championship Promotion 22/23 odds: 16/1. Championship Top 6 Finish 22/23 odds: 11/2.

Photo: Henry Browne

Photo Sales

2. Bristol City

Championship Winner 22/23 odds: 40/1. Championship Promotion 22/23 odds: 12/1. Championship Top 6 Finish 22/23 odds: 5/1.

Photo: Nigel Roddis

Photo Sales

3. Reading

Championship Winner 22/23 odds: 33/1. Championship Promotion 22/23 odds: 12/1. Championship Top 6 Finish 22/23 odds: 5/1.

Photo: Alex Burstow

Photo Sales

4. Preston North End

Championship Winner 22/23 odds: 33/1. Championship Promotion 22/23 odds: 12/1. Championship Top 6 Finish 22/23 odds: 5/1.

Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
SunderlandWigan AthleticPremier LeagueBurnley
Next Page
Page 1 of 6