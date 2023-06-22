News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End's Carabao Cup first round opponents confirmed as Gary Neville's Salford City

Preston North End have been drawn at home to Salford City in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
By Tom Sandells
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:00 BST

The game will take place on the week commencing 7 August, just a few days after North End open their campaign with an away trip to Bristol City.

It will be the first time that the two sides have met, with very contrasting histories. PNE have a long and famous history, with an invincible season winning the football league and FA Cup in 1889.

Salford on the other hand were a North West Counties side as recently as 2008. A now famous takeover in 2014 saw a consortium led by Manchester United’s ‘Class of 92’ take charge, with Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt all involved.

A view of the Carabao Cup trophy prior to the Carabao Cup FinalA view of the Carabao Cup trophy prior to the Carabao Cup Final
A view of the Carabao Cup trophy prior to the Carabao Cup Final
They have since seen a meteoric rise through the divisions, securing four promotions in just five years taking them into the football league - under former Lilywhite Graham Alexander. There has been plenty of change at the club since the ‘Class of 92’ took over, a change of the club’s colours from tangerine to red, a change of badge, a change of home and changes to pretty much every area of the club as they have turned professional and gone toe to toe with the likes of Bradford City.

But the Ammies will be looking to secure promotion in League Two this time around, having just missed out on the play-offs last season, and are not a side for PNE boss Ryan Lowe to take lightly.

The game is due to take place on either the Tuesday or Wednesday after the Championship season starts, and potentially just a day after Liverpool are due to host a friendly at Deepdale during their pre-season schedule, though that has not yet been confirmed by either club.

