The wing back has started North End’s last two games, having seen his game time limited since the turn of the year due to a foot injury.

As the only obvious choice to start on the right flank for PNE, skipper Alan Browne was forced out onto the right side but Potts has reclaimed his place in the side and is back to galloping up and down the wing.

He suffered his injury in the defeat to West Bromwich Albion in the final game of 2022, but with the Baggies coasting to a victory, the 28-year-old did not want to be seen as throwing the towel in.

Preston North End's Brad Potts joins the second half action against Bristol City after a month out

He said: “I was struggling after Christmas with my foot and then when I was back fit it was all about building my fitness really. I've started the last two games which is good, it's good to be back out there. It all feels good now.

"I had a tear in one of my tendons in my foot, it was a bit of a random one really but I've just got to manage it as well, to make sure it doesn't flare up again. Hopefully it'll be alright.

"It happened at West Brom away, I probably should have come off but with the way the game was going I didn't want to look like I chucked it really. I had a scan on it and got to the bottom of it and I just had to rest it for quite a few weeks really. It's better now.

“It's frustrating having to watch the games but it's part and parcel of football really. You know you're going to miss games through injury. I was just working hard in the gym and trying to keep up my fitness, I was just itching to get back out there.

"It's quite different watching it in the stands but I'm fairly relaxed, there's nothing I can do sitting out there apart from just supporting the lads. It was frustrating for me but I just wanted the lads to win the games.”

PNE face Wigan Athletic this weekend at Deepdale, looking to string a couple of results together on home soil. They came from behind with 10 men to secure a draw last time out at Deepdale, having lost their previous five games.

Potts is under no illusions as to the importance of the match, with Preston fans crying out for a home win and bottom side Wigan their opposition.

“We know how important the game is for the fans and for us in the league,” he said.

"We need to have a fast start, with high intensity and treat it like a proper derby game. Hopefully we can come out on top. If the crowd is there with us on Saturday and we're setting the tone with the intensity, they'll see that we're working with high intensity and if we can get an early goal that will probably settle everyone down. Hopefully we'll have a good afternoon.”

Potts is a big Newcastle United fan and his side are in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday against Manchester United, only adding extra motivation for a North End win on Saturday.

