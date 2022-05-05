Preston North End's Brad Potts on the switch to wing-back kick-starting his season and saying farewell to Paul Huntington

Preston North End wing-back Brad Potts competing with Barnsley's Liam Kitching and Matty Wolfe

The first few months were frustrating when Frankie McAvoy was in charge because I think I only started two Championship games, so the change of manager came at a good time for me.

Ryan Lowe moved my position near enough straight away and I’ve never really looked back.

The fact we won the game and I scored in my first game at right wing-back against Stoke, really helped, it got me believing in myself that I could play in the wider role.

It also helped the fans see that I could do a job there, and I feel it’s a role which I’ve grown into and got better at.

I enjoy being at wing-back, it’s obviously different than playing down the middle where I used to be, and it’s one where I feel very involved because I’m up and down that pitch.

Last week against my old club Barnsley we put a lot of emphasis on getting the ball wide and finding room down the sides of them.

Daniel Johnson played on the other side and with how well he played, scoring two goals, that’s probably him staying there!

As a wing-back you’ve got to give the team width, the onus is on you to get the ball out of your feet, drive up the pitch and get crosses in.

It was a good win against Barnsley and hopefully we can finish off with a win when Middlesbrough come here on Saturday.

The gaffer has changed things he came in and I feel there is more of a togetherness about the group and a stronger connection with the staff.

He’s changed the way we play, he wants us to play more a lot more football and there’s been an improvement.

I’m sure he will be looking forward to the transfer window to get a few players in to strengthen us, so that we can come back next season and give it a good go.

In terms of league position, I would probably have to say that we have under-achieved a little bit because of how we have improved these last few months.

Maybe in some games we haven’t got what we deserved, so that will be something to work for next season.

Over the summer there will be lads leaving and new faces joining, a big departure being that of Paul Huntington.

It will be sad to see Hunts go because he’s been an amazing player for Preston.

I’m quite close to Hunts because sometimes we travel together when we head back home – he’s from Carlisle which is on the way to Hexham where I’m from.

He is a big character and will be missed in the dressing room but time moves on and he will be looking forward to a new challenge, get some games on a regular basis.

Hunts is someone I will stay in touch with and I wish him all the very best. Hopefully he will get on the pitch against Middlesbrough for a proper farewell.