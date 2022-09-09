Preston North End's Brad Potts has expected more wins so far and also wants more goals

North End have just two wins to their name in the league this season, having set a new Championship record of seven straight league clean sheets to start the season, but also only one defeat.

Potts wants PNE to start taking their chances and winning games, to avoid being left behind.

He said: “If someone had said at the start of the season that we would keep seven clean sheets out of eight I think we would have expected to have won more games.

Preston North End's Brad Potts playing with two bandaged wrists.

"It's been frustrating that way but it's been positive keeping the clean sheets and only being beaten once.

"It's got to a stage now where we've got to start winning games, I know it's still early but you don't want teams to start picking up more points than you.

"If we want to achieve our goal this season we need to win as many games as possible.”

Potts’ goal in the game against Luton Town is already, unoffcially, the North End goal of the season. His sensational flying volley from a deep cross from Robbie Brady was viewed over a million times on line and even tweeted by the official FIFA account.

That goal did not come without a price however, as Potts broke his wrist in the landing. That made two, with the 28-year-old already having broken his other wrist.

After scoring twice so far this season, he is keen to add to his tally.

He said: “I've scored a couple of goals which is good but I think I need to be chipping in with more and getting more assists. It's good to be playing and I've been enjoying it.

"It's been a bit frustrating really at the minute with my wrists so I've just been trying to manage myself and get myself through with them. I just crack on with my casts on, it's painful but there's not much I can do.

“It was Hearts at home in pre-season and then when I scored against Luton that I broke them. It's frustrating but there's nothing I can really do, I just have to wear my casts and wait for them to heal really.

"Initially after the Luton one I couldn't feel anything, I think because the ball went in the back of the net, but after about 10 seconds my wrist was just hanging off!

"It was pretty painful so Matt Jackson [physio] ended up having to come on and strap it up.

“I was really happy to score, I didn't think at the time that it was anything special. It was only afterwards where people watched it back and started jumping on it.

"I'm just happy to score any goal really. The main thing for that though was that we actually won the game so hopefully another one of them on Saturday.