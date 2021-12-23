Preston North End's Boxing Day clash with Sheffield United postponed due to Covid cases

The game was due to take place at 3pm on Boxing Day but will now be rescheduled to a later date.

North End's previous game, an away trip to Millwall on December 18, was also postponed but that was due to cases in the Lions' squad.

Their last game was on December 11, Ryan Lowe's first in charge, a 2-1 win over Barnsley and now they potentially will have had a 19 day gap between games.

Preston North End's Boxing Day clash with Sheffield United has been postponed.

EFL protocols are that if a squad is able to name 14 players in a matchday squad, including a goalkeeper, then the game must go ahead.

North End's statement read: "The club informed the EFL on Thursday morning that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture due to a significant number of positive Covid-19 cases within our squad.

"The club have taken immediate action to shut the training ground temporarily in order to mitigate any potential further spread of the virus.

"We apologise for the disappointment that this postponement causes to supporters of both clubs, however the priority remains the health and safety of everybody connected with the club at this time."

Tickets for the game will still be valid for the reverse fixture.