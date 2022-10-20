Woodburn, unlike Brad Potts who signed for the Seasiders on a permanent deal, was only on loan at Bloomfield Road. He joined up with former boss Neil Critchley, who he had worked with in the youth teams at Liverpool, and spent three months by the seaside.

The 23-year-old spoke to the Lancashire Post about his start to the season, PNE’s start to the season, his time at the other end of the M55 and Saturday’s derby.

How have you found the start to the season?

Preston North End's Ben Woodburn.

“It's been good, I've really enjoyed it. It's been a bit stop-start with the injury in the middle but I'm back fit now and I'm ready to help the team.

“It was obviously disappointing, I felt I was getting a decent run in the team and I was playing well. It's just about getting over it and getting back fit and fast as you can. The lads and all the coaching staff helped me massively and I got back pretty quick with the injury that I had.

“We've got some really good players in the team and it's just about biding my time and trying to make an impact off the bench. When I get my chance I need to try and take it.

The Championship this season is unpredictable, isn’t it?

“It's what everyone says, all my friends say it's such a fun league to watch because everyone can beat everyone. We go into every game thinking we should win this match.

“This league is all about momentum, if you go on a good run you can go from the bottom of the league to the top of the league. It's about forgetting about the last game, you have a game in three days time so you have to move onto the next.”

It is the derby against Blackpool this weekend, what do you know about it?

“I've heard a lot about the derby but I've never been involved in one so I'm just excited to see what it's like. Having played there before it definitely adds another element to it. I'm not sure I'll get the best welcome but all I'm trying to do is win for Preston so we'll see.

“I don't think I showed my best, it was a funny season. There were no fans or anything. I'm not bothered what they think of me, it's what the Preston fans, staff and players think of me, that's all I'm bothered about.”

Having played in some other derbies, you’ll know what is expected, won’t you?

“It's a must win, we definitely can't lose. We'll give our all. As long as we play our best, it's all we can do. The other players have said it will be pretty hostile and I like that sort of stuff. Personally, I wouldn't lean on another player but we have the players that if you needed to you definitely could. I'm just excited really, I can't wait.