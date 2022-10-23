The home side took the lead through Jerry Yates as he nodded home from a free kick, with Whiteman levelling the game from the penalty spot.

Charlie Patino scored Blackpool’s second and Yates added a third as PNE struggled to recover from going behind a second time. Ched Evans scored a header with minutes left in the game but with Freddie Woodman forward for a corner, North End were exposed and CJ Hamilton killed the game off in the final seconds of the match.

Whiteman was captain in the derby with Alan Browne only a late substitute and was left frustrated by PNE’s inability this season to see their dominance turn into goals and then results.

North End's Ben Whiteman celebrates scoring his side's first goal from the penalty spot

He said: “The players are as you'd expect, they're really disappointed. We have to start seeing off games, especially when we're on top.

"The goals are poor from our point of view, really poor. It's a very disappointed dressing room. It's been the story of our season, not taking chances and not scoring when we're on top and it's costing us.

"Today is no different. It is frustrating, there are only so many games where you can dig in and see the game out. Once you're on top you have to go and get that second and the third and kill teams off - especially in a derby.

"The first goal is massive in those sorts of games but then we get ourselves into a good position and we don't capitalise. I thought we were outstanding for the first 15 or 20 minutes of the second half and then they have one shot on goal and it goes in.

"That's where we're at, at the minute. I don't think there was much in the game, their goal was from a second phase of a set piece.

“It's poor from us, there is no hiding place in that. The second goal has come from out of the blue, I don't know how it's gone in but it's gone in.

"The third one is the killer really. We gave ourselves a mountain to climb, we get ourselves back in and then we throw caution to the wind and try and get something from the corner. It wasn't to be. It's very disappointing.”

It is the second time in the last 12 months that the Lilywhites have fell to defeat at Bloomfield Road, although last season they won the return fixture at Deepdale.

Whiteman already has that game in mind and an opportunity to put things right and reclaim bragging rights.

He said: “There is a very disappointed dressing room. I think for everyone associated with the football club it's a very disappointing day.

"We'll look forward to the reverse fixture at Deepdale and hopefully we'll put it right. It will be in our heads, you want to right your wrongs, it's one we have to put right.