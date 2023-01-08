Preston North End's Bambo Diaby discusses wonder strike in FA Cup win over Huddersfield Town

Although they secured passage into the next round of the FA Cup, their first time being in the fourth round since a 5-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers in 2018 had them at the same point, they did so they hard way having gone a goal behind in the game.

All four goals came in the last 33 minutes of the game, the first goal going the way of Huddersfield. PNE were unsettled at the back and in the end it was Florian Kamberi who was able to sweep the ball home beyond Freddie Woodman.

An own goal got PNE level, Tom Lees deflected Ben Woodburn’s cross beyond his own goalkeeper, with Diaby the man to put PNE into the lead. Alan Browne made it 3-1 five minutes before the end but it was the second for North End that was the pick of the bunch.

Preston North End's Bambo Diaby celebrates scoring his side's second goal

A free kick into the box fell the way of PNE’s no.23 who spun towards goal and lashed the ball beyond Nicholas Bilokapic and into the top corner.

“It's an unbelievable feeling because that's what we all want, me especially I want to win the game and special games like that one at Deepdale,” Diaby said.

“Every game I want to score. I'm a centre back but every game you have the opportunity to score with the set plays and everything. I know in England a lot of goals are like that and I want to be involved in them to help the team and that's what I did.

"In that moment I just saw the ball coming towards me and I knew the defender was around me so I turned and smashed it.

"That was the only thought I had in my head at that moment and then when I saw it go into the top corner I was like 'wow, unbelievable'! At the moment that I kicked the ball I knew it was going to be good with where I struck it with the front of my foot. It was perfect.”

Although Diaby’s stunning strike will be spoken about plenty in the aftermath of the game, the centre back did some important work at the other end of the pitch to give his side the platform to win the game.

At 1-1, Florian Kamberi was presented a golden chance to double his and his team’s tally on the day. With on open goal gaping he need only beat Diaby who was stood between him and the net – but Diaby stood strong and made the block.

He said: “In situations like that when you see that the goalkeeper is not there and you are the last man, it's just about trying to be as big as you can. You have to try to move and try to block and that's what I did.

"I was lucky that the ball came to me and I put my foot out. I just try to help the team, it doesn't matter what situation. It can be hard to keep your hands away from it, you have to be careful because you can't move your body how you normally do.