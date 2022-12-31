Preston North End's Alan Browne is hoping his side can bounce back against Stoke City

Browne started PNE’s last game against West Bromwich Albion, a 2-0 defeat, and came off the bench for their defeat before that against Huddersfield Town.

It’s a real drop off in form for PNE who had won four out of five before their last three games all ended in defeat.

The 27-year-old is back in the fold after picking up a calf injury over the World Cup break and he’s hoping he can now nail down a spot in the starting XI.

Preston North End's Alan Browne breaks

He said: “Hopefully, performances like tonight won't help but we just need to dust ourselves down and go again. Hopefully we'll have another few bodies back and we can regroup. We were on a good run and then the break came at the wrong time.

"I've every faith in the team when we're at full strength so the sooner the boys get back the better.

"I feel good, I feel fit, I just want to start performing now. I tore my calf just after the week back from international duty.”

Next up for PNE is Stoke City on January 2, against former boss Alex Neil. They were beaten in the reverse fixture at Deepdale and will be out for revenge as well as hoping to end their poor run of form.

North End have dropped down to 14th having recently been occupying a play-off place but remain just two points off the top six.

Injuries have been plaguing Preston of late and Browne admits times have been tough given the lack of numbers.

He said: “It is difficult and you can see it took its toll on the lads. I don't think the gaffer had much choice but to play the same team because everyone was out.

"With the amount of games you're going to fatigue, that's what looks like has happened.

