The PNE skipper spoke to the Lancashire Post for this week’s Q&A and was in the last North End side that won at Turf Moor.

Browne spoke to us about the season so far, his time at right wing back where he is currently first choice, his previous experience of Burnley and what the current crop are like.

How do you reflect on the season so far?

Preston North End's Alan Browne

“You could look at it both ways. We could be a lot better off but we could also be a lot worse off. Our home form has really let us down and if we fix that and find solutions for that then I'm sure we'll go right up the league.

"There's not an awful lot in it but these next couple of months are the most important and we'll soon find out whereabouts we will probably end up. It starts at home, our away form has been pretty decent but we've let ourselves down at home. We need to find the answers to that quickly if we want to go anywhere this season.”

You’re currently at right wing back again, how do you feel about that and how do you feel it’s going?

“The more games there I play there the better I get. I think I've done well there to be honest but I know I can still do a lot more. Every game is a learning curve when you're not focused on one certain position and you get thrown in there you need to keep learning every game whether you have a good or a bad game.

"There will always be something that you can improve on. That's what I'm looking to do when I am played there. I just try to do my best.”

Is it just a change for the short term with Brad Potts having been injured or has Ryan Lowe said anything about it going on a bit longer?

“It was just a case of needs must and then Pottsy is only just getting back to full fitness now. I haven't spoken to the gaffer about his long term plans for that position but when Pottsy is unavailable, in the back of my head, I know that I'm the next best option for the gaffer.

"We haven't spoken about it, I don't have a problem playing there if the team needs me to play there. Unless the gaffer is unhappy or I'm unhappy then I think we just leave that conversation until the time comes that he wants someone different there.”

You were a part of the last North End team to win at Turf Moor, what do you remember from the game?

“I just remember that it was Will Keane, wasn't it? Against his brother? It was an individual goal where he took on his brother and scored. Other than that I don't remember too much, I just remember Will's goal.”

Burnley are a good side this season, it will be a good test for you, won’t it?

“They're very good. They look to be promoted already. They're flying this season and they've got some really good players individually and I think they're set up really well as well.