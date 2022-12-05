Preston North End youngster reflects on 'perfect start' and getting used to his senior teammates

The 17-year-old has been involved with the North End first team squad for most of the season, acting as a third choice goalkeeper behind Freddie Woodman and Dai Cornell.

He went away with Ryan Lowe’s men on their pre-season training camp in Spain after signing a pro contract in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pradic will be playing at Deepdale this week as North End host Rotherham United in the third round of the FA Youth Cup on Friday at Deepdale.

James Pradic during PNE's summer training camp in Campoamor

He told the Lancashire Post: “It started in the perfect way, going to Spain with the first team, getting a pro deal and training up at Euxton.

"During the games I think I started a bit rough, had a bit of a rough patch, but since then I've stayed consistent and that's what I'm trying to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to be as consistent as I can performance wise and help the team out, it's been a pretty decent season so far.”

After earning his place amongst the pro ranks at Preston, Pradic then had to get used to being around his new teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wales youth international used the trip to Campoamor to do just that and see them more as peers.

He said: “It was a surprise, going home after last season I didn't expect it. It's what you want, you want to be training with the first team as much as you can so to go away with them, to be with them basically all day every day was brilliant. Doing it in Spain as well, with the weather, was nice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being with the group helped my confidence as well. Seeing them as normal people, as teammates. And with the football side it was good to show the first team coaches what I could do and who I am as a player. I'd been with them a couple of times.

"I'd travelled to Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough on different occasions, both away. I'd trained at Euxton whether it be on the Sunday or the Monday if Dan (Iversen) or Dec (Rudd) weren't available to train, I'd come up and fill their space.

Advertisement Hide Ad