Preston North End youngster makes Argentina and U17 World Cup ambition clear

The PNE forward has been away with Argentina Under-17s this month

By George Hodgson
Published 27th Sep 2023, 17:32 BST- 2 min read
PNE forward Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile with Argentina U17s @afaseleccion - Instagram PNE forward Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile with Argentina U17s @afaseleccion - Instagram
PNE forward Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile with Argentina U17s @afaseleccion - Instagram

Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile is back from the Argentina under-17 camp and dreaming of a place in the World Cup squad later this year.

The Preston North End youngster - who is also eligible to play for Brazil and Spain and was wanted by England too - earned his first call-up to the Argentina age group earlier this month. The 16-year-old first year scholar was linked up with Diego Placente’s squad, who played a couple of matches over the course of the camp - one of those against Boca Juniors.

Rodriguez-Gentile burst on to the scene at North End last December and has trained with the first team over the last few months. He was heavily involved in pre-season with the senior side and is now targeting a place in Argentina’s squad for November and December’s major tournament in Indonesia.

"Oh yeah, it would be amazing," Rodriguez-Gentile told club media. "I really want to go, but there are a lot of boys and it's a short squad list. We will have to see, but it would really be a dream. I am just enjoying the moment. I'm not really worried about whether I'm going or not, because I've still got loads of time. I am just happy that they know me, who I am and being called up already made my year."

On his recent time away, the teenager added: “It was good, I really enjoyed it. I made some good friends, was able to see family and play some footy, so it was fun yeah. I was buzzing (to get called up). They'd been coming to see me and I was a bit anxious, but at the end of the day they called me and I was just buzzing.

“It was tiring... a lot of hours on the plane and when I got there I started to feel a bit nervous, but it was all good in the end. I think I did well and yeah, I just enjoyed it. To be honest it was a very high standard, with some really good players and it took a bit of time to adapt to the different type of play, games, aggression I would say - and passion. But yeah, I think I fitted in and enjoyed it."