PNE forward Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile with Argentina U17s @afaseleccion - Instagram

Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile is back from the Argentina under-17 camp and dreaming of a place in the World Cup squad later this year.

The Preston North End youngster - who is also eligible to play for Brazil and Spain and was wanted by England too - earned his first call-up to the Argentina age group earlier this month. The 16-year-old first year scholar was linked up with Diego Placente’s squad, who played a couple of matches over the course of the camp - one of those against Boca Juniors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodriguez-Gentile burst on to the scene at North End last December and has trained with the first team over the last few months. He was heavily involved in pre-season with the senior side and is now targeting a place in Argentina’s squad for November and December’s major tournament in Indonesia.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Oh yeah, it would be amazing," Rodriguez-Gentile told club media. "I really want to go, but there are a lot of boys and it's a short squad list. We will have to see, but it would really be a dream. I am just enjoying the moment. I'm not really worried about whether I'm going or not, because I've still got loads of time. I am just happy that they know me, who I am and being called up already made my year."

On his recent time away, the teenager added: “It was good, I really enjoyed it. I made some good friends, was able to see family and play some footy, so it was fun yeah. I was buzzing (to get called up). They'd been coming to see me and I was a bit anxious, but at the end of the day they called me and I was just buzzing.