News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
3 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
3 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
3 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
5 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
6 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

Preston North End youngster Dana Amaral heads out on loan to seventh tier side

Young Preston North End midfielder Dana Amaral has moved out on loan to Warrington Rylands in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

By Tom Sandells
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:02 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 12:47 GMT

It is the second loan this season for the 19-year-old, who had previously been on loan in the same league at Ashton United, a spell that will be remembered by a stunning long range strike.

Amaral has spent parts of this season out injured but was back playing for North End’s reserves in midweek, although that game was cut short through injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has six games now at Warrington to close out the season with the mid table side. Rylands are currently 12th in the league, too far away from making a play-off push and comfortably safe from any threat of relegation, in their first season in the Premier Division after winning Division One West last season.

Dana Amaral in action for PNE. Credit: PNEFC/Ian Robinson
Dana Amaral in action for PNE. Credit: PNEFC/Ian Robinson
Dana Amaral in action for PNE. Credit: PNEFC/Ian Robinson
Most Popular

Amaral’s first game for Rylands will be next Tuesday, March 28, as they travel to strugglers Marske United who are three points from safety in the bottom four.