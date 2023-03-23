Preston North End youngster Dana Amaral heads out on loan to seventh tier side

It is the second loan this season for the 19-year-old, who had previously been on loan in the same league at Ashton United, a spell that will be remembered by a stunning long range strike.

Amaral has spent parts of this season out injured but was back playing for North End’s reserves in midweek, although that game was cut short through injury.

He has six games now at Warrington to close out the season with the mid table side. Rylands are currently 12th in the league, too far away from making a play-off push and comfortably safe from any threat of relegation, in their first season in the Premier Division after winning Division One West last season.

Dana Amaral in action for PNE. Credit: PNEFC/Ian Robinson