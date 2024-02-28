Youl Mawene salutes the PNE fans at the final whistle

Youl Mawene looks back on his three play-off defeats at Preston North End with little regret - but plenty of disappointment still.

The French defender, signed on a free transfer in 2004 after leaving Derby County, went on to make 198 appearances for PNE. His first season at Deepdale saw Billy Davies' side beaten in the play-off final by West Ham United - at the Millennium Stadium. North End got into the top six again the following season, but were beaten in the semi-finals by Leeds United.

Davies then departed for Derby County, as Mawene went on to play under Paul Simpson and then Alan Irvine - who took PNE to the play-offs in 2009. More heartbreak was to come, though, with Sheffield United edging North End - 2-1 - over both legs. Mawene - a fan favourite at Deepdale - has looked back on those three campaigns with the club's official podcast: PNE Pod.

"There's the one in Sheffield - it was a nothing game," said Mawene. "That was the last one and there was just nothing in the game. You are 1-0 up at Deepdale, come back out and it's 1-1 for no reason. Away, it was 0-0 at half time and could go either way. They scored a wonder goal and then it was Billy (Jones) who had a chance late on. West Ham was the first one, in my first year and we'd come through a rough start to the season. Billy Davies took over, tweaked a few things and got massive buy-in.

"The lads bought in to him massively and the team was excellent - we really had a top, top team. We beat West Ham twice that year and stumbled in the final. Again, it was a bit of a nothing game - roasting hot, atmosphere, packed with fans. I don't remember us creating too much. There were a few things leading into the game where, when you look back you go 'Hm, okay...' Nuge was sick, Eddie Lewis had appendix surgery two or three weeks (before) and we weren't sure if he was going to start.

"Paul McKenna ripped his hand and had three stitches the night before. Brian (O'Neil's) kid fell on a piece of wood in a hotel. It probably just wasn't the time, but I will say this - in those games you have to approach them with a bit of borderline arrogance. You don't want to underplay yourself and at the time, we looked at West Ham and those clubs; we were there on merit and deserved to be there. You've got nothing to fear really and want to respect the opponent, but nothing more.

