Preston North End won't make move for Sunderland defender, West Ham eye Blackburn striker, Forest clear the decks: Championship transfer round-up and gossip

All the gossip from the Championship with the opening of the summer transfer window just around the corner.

The summer transfer rumour mill is in full flow, with there likely to be plenty of movement in the Championship in the coming weeks.

By Dave Seddon
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 9:44 am
Updated Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 10:02 am

Some clubs have completed their first pieces of business, with others in the process of lining deals up.

North End have been linked with Sunderland defender Luke O'Nien who is out of contract this summer but it seems their interest at the back is focused on Sepp van den Berg and Liam Lindsay.

Wigan Athletic's highly-rated striker Kyle Joseph, a player PNE did have a genuine interest in, looks to be on his way to sign for Swansea.

Here is a round-up of the latest Championship transfer talk.

1. Swans set to land talented teenager

Swansea City are in talks to sign Wigan Athletic striker Kyle Joseph. PNE, Rangers, Newcastle and Sheffield United had an interest in him. (Wales Online)

2. Blackburn striker is in demand

Blackburn Rovers striker is wanted by West Ham United this summer, with Norwich also interested. (Daily Telegraph)

3. Teesside reunion for Cardiff winger?

Junior Hoilett who has been released by Cardiff, could link-up up with his former manager Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough. (Football League World)

4. Forest have a clear-out

Sammy Ameobi is among a dozen players leaving Nottingham Forest this summer as Chris Hughton plans for next season. (Various)

