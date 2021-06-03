Preston North End won't make move for Sunderland defender, West Ham eye Blackburn striker, Forest clear the decks: Championship transfer round-up and gossip
The summer transfer rumour mill is in full flow, with there likely to be plenty of movement in the Championship in the coming weeks.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 9:44 am
Updated
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 10:02 am
Some clubs have completed their first pieces of business, with others in the process of lining deals up.
North End have been linked with Sunderland defender Luke O'Nien who is out of contract this summer but it seems their interest at the back is focused on Sepp van den Berg and Liam Lindsay.
Wigan Athletic's highly-rated striker Kyle Joseph, a player PNE did have a genuine interest in, looks to be on his way to sign for Swansea.
Here is a round-up of the latest Championship transfer talk.
Page 1 of 3