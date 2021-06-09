Preston North End won't be making a move for Cambridge United striker

Mullin scored 34 goals in all competitions for the U’s in the season just finished.

And throughout his career the ex-Morecambe frontman has been a regular scorer at League Two level.

North End and Middlesbrough were both linked with a summer move for Mullin by the Football Insider website.

Cambridge United striker Paul Mullin has been linked with Preston North End

He is out of contract later this month and yet to agree a new deal at Cambridge.

However, PNE have distanced themselves from the speculation.

It is understood that they were among a group of clubs contacted on Mullin’s behalf, rather than them doing the contacting.

And they felt what Mullin offered is not what they are looking for this summer.

There is no doubting that the Liverpudlian knows where the net is, with 86 goals in a career spanning stays at Morecambe, Swindon Town , Tranmere Rovers and Cambridge. But in the main the 26-year-old has played in League Two, bar a spell in League One with Tranmere.

The step to being a regular scorer in the Championship is a big one.

North End have shopped in League Two before, Jayden Stoockley, Jordan Storey and Tom Barkhuizen being three recruits from that division.

They might do again in the future, more so with slightly younger players who can be polished up.

Bolstering their forward line is among Preston’s aims during the summer.

They want a striker and pace on the wings, so too an attacking midfielder.

Stockley is set to leave, with Portsmouth still the frontrunner for him.

Louis Moult, Billy Bodin, Josh Ginnelly and David Nugent were all released, so it does enable work to be done along the front.

Scott Sinclair finished as PNE’s highest scorer with nine goals in 2020/21, Ched Evans and Brad Potts next in the scoring charts with five each.

The spread of goals was good but they need a player to get a decent way into double figures.