Preston North End will make their own luck in search of goals against Cardiff City in the Championship

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PNE have scored six goals this season, five coming in the Carabao Cup and Brad Potts’ sensational volley at Luton Town being their only one in the league.

It isn’t for the lack of trying however, with North End having over 60 shots so far and some really clear chances to hit the net.

Brad Potts scores North End's only goal of the season so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is no concern on the scoring front however and it will instead be more of the same from the Lilywhites this weekend.

Lowe said: "I think you make your own luck. Ultimately if we keep creating the chances and hitting the target the goals will come.

"We'll continue to do what we've been doing, which is creating chances, and at some point it's going to hit the back of the net, it's been so far, so good, just without the goals.

"The keepers have made some good saves, there have been some good blocks, but we could have hit the target a bit more.

"I'm not concerned about it at all, the only thing I'm concerned with is to keep doing the right things and the goals will certainly come.”

PNE make the long trip to Cardiff City on Saturday, 3pm, in the Championship and are looking to extend their unbeaten run beyond five games.

Lowe is excited for the test that the Bluebirds will offer. They’ve signed 15 players so far this summer and are currently on level points with Preston.

Lowe said: "I think Steve [Morison] is doing a fantastic job, he's put his own stamp on it and he's signed some good players. He's recruited for the right positions and the right reasons and they're playing a brand of football now that Cardiff haven't played for a while.

"We've been watching some stuff against West Brom and Birmingham City and they've played some fantastic stuff. It's definitely going to be a 'footballing' game rather than a 'long ball' game, so it's one we're really looking forward to.