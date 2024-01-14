Preston North End's Manager Ryan Lowe congratulates Will Keane

Preston North End striker Will Keane recognised the importance of Saturday's three points over Bristol City.

The Lilywhites were 2-0 winners over the Robins, thanks to Keane's second half brace. Manager Ryan Lowe introduced his number seven at half time, along with Mads Frokjaer and Emil Riis. The club's top scorer was delighted to come up with the goods at Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Yeah, we weren't overthinking it too much," said Keane. "I think, probably having the breather last week and obviously it was a disappointing result, but to come into this refreshed - and especially at home, we wanted to get another here. We had a great one on Boxing Day and didn't follow that up, which was frustrating. So yeah, we knew the importance of getting the three points but didn't want to over-pressurize it. It was really pleasing.

"The togetherness and the belief is still there. I can only speak on behalf of myself and the boys, but we've got plenty of confidence in the group. We showed that in the first couple of months and we've had a couple of bad spells since then, but we want to rediscover that form. We know it is in there and the belief is still there, so now we need to go and back this up. We've got a tough game coming up, but hopefully we can go and put in another solid performance."

And on his part in PNE's win over the Robins, Keane said: "Really pleased just to come on and make an impact, which is what the gaffer said at half time - to go and have a positive influence on the game, all the subs. I thought we managed to do that and were able to sort of get further up the pitch, to take the game to them. I am chuffed with (the goals) yeah. Coming on as a sub, you want to make an impact and there is probably no better way to do that than score a couple of goals and win.

"I am disappointed not to have got a couple more to be honest - I had some more chances. But, it is nice to be getting the chances and nice to see them going in the net. The pitch at the minute is quite lively, so at times you've got to get the ball forward that bit quicker. Maybe having someone competing for the ball, and someone else running off, it is sometimes a bit of a guessing game of predicting where it's going to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad