Preston North End will hope to bring in new faces ready for their completed friendlies schedule

The Lilywhites now have five games pencilled in for the summer, ahead of their return to Championship action on July 30.

Their return could in fact take place on July 31, though confirmation will arrive this Thursday as the EFL releases its fixtures.

Ryan Lowe’s men will report for training again on June 27, although Ryan Ledson and Ben Whiteman have already been at Springfields to get some early work in with sports science assistant Luke Hemmings. Many other members of the squad have been doing work whilst on holiday, too.

Freddie Woodman during his time at Swansea City.

North End are into action shortly after returning to Euxton with a trip to Bamber Bridge on July 2. That is their only confirmed game before travelling to Alicante but the club do want to get another in before they jet off, though that would be behind closed doors against lower league opposition.

The trip to Spain will be key in North End’s pre-season as Lowe looks to get across his philosophy to any new faces and make changes on last season.

They will play Getafe whilst out there (July 12) which fans can attend free of charge, with coaches already being booked for supporters who will be incorporating North End into their summer holiday plans.

It is a change of scenery that weekend, from Alicante to Accrington as Stanley host PNE on July 16. A Deepdale double header comes the following week with Hearts arriving on the Wednesday and Premier League side Leicester City following on the Saturday – July 20 and 23 respectively.

With the games now sorted, attention will quickly turn to finalising deals to bring in new faces ready for those contests.

A deal is reported to be close for Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who would initially join on loan.