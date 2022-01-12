Preston North End will hold on to Connor Ripley in the transfer window to provide goalkeeping cover

Ripley had looked primed for a move away from Deepdale during the transfer window, with him out of contract at the end of the season.

However, with Declan Rudd having had a third operation on his knee last month, Ripley provides experienced cover for first-choice Daniel Iversen.

And once the window shuts, North End do not want to leave themselves short.

Preston North End goalkeeper Connor Ripley

PNE and other clubs in the Championship tend to carry three goalkeepers in their first-team squads.

In the first half of the season, they had Iversen, Rudd and Mathew Hudson registered with the EFL for Championship games.

Ripley did not make the 25-man squad and in October went on loan to Salford.

That was a week-by-week emergency loan to cover an injury to the Salford keeper.

The 28-year-old played nine times for the Ammies before returning in December.

For the January 3 victory at Stoke, Ripley was on the bench as cover for Iversen.

During the transfer window clubs can change their 25-man squad on a game-by-game basis.

Ripley was added to the squad and Rudd taken out, with Hudson remaining in.

After the window shuts, clubs have to register a squad which will carry through until the end of the season.

For Sunday’s FA Cup defeat at Cardiff, Hudson was back on the bench.

That was because Ripley was cup-tied having played for Salford in the competition.

It will be interesting to see who PNE manager Ryan Lowe has on the bench for Saturday’s game against Birmingham.

Ripley joined North End three years ago from Middlesbrough.

Game time has been limited for him, with just 10 starts in PNE colours.

His last competitive game for the club was at Wycombe in the FA Cup a year ago.

It looks like being a quiet transfer window for North End, with little room on the budget for manoeuvre.

If there is to be incoming business before January 31, players need to leave to create room on the wage bill and within the squad.