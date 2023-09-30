Preston North End's Alan Browne battles with West Bromwich Albion's John Swift

When it rains, it pours. All good things come to an end and a damp, grey Deepdale proved to be the stage for Preston North End’s first Championship defeat of the season. West Bromwich Albion were the team to inflict it; a side whose starting lineup on the day suggested a far more dangerous opponent than their 13th position in the league. Jed Wallace, Grady Diangana, Matt Phillips, Alex Mowatt and PNE’s arch nemesis of the modern day in John Swift; Preston would certainly need to be at the races.

And quite simply, they were not. Carlos Corberan’s men came organised, energetic and bang up for it - forcing errors out of the Lilywhites and nullfying them for the vast majority of the contest. Albion’s technical ability is superior to Preston’s, on paper, but Ryan Lowe will have hoped his side could gain an edge on the Baggies elsewhere - as they have done so effectively in the early part of the campaign. Albion, though, did the dirtier side of the game better too - aggressive in the tackle and secure in their shape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took the visitors just four minutes to get going. And for all the individual talent within West Brom’s squad, it was right-back Darnell Furlong who broke the deadlock with a skiddy, sizzling first time strike from distance after intrincate combination play between Phillips and Swift: two players you really cannot afford to stand off, admire and let dictate play. It became apparent pretty early that the game was being played on Albion’s terms, with the Baggies seeing more of the ball and using it much more effectively.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North End did not help themselves in that regard, with their passing on the day as sloppy as it has been all season. So often, especially in the first half, PNE gave up possession when the pass looked straightforward. Lowe’s men also developed a frustrating first half habit of kicking the ball out for constant throw-ins. As laboured as Preston were, the hosts always stood a chance at one-nil and Liam Millar will have been frustrated not to hit the target when the ball dropped kindly for him to strike first time, from 20 yards.

It was a half chance but one Preston really could’ve done to take, with very few more to come and the game set to get ugly for the Lilywhites. This was not a day to give West Brom anything, but Jordan Storey gift wrapped Alex Mowatt’s opportunity for him on the half-hour mark and he stuck it away. PNE had a mountain to climb as they headed in at half-time. North End have kept cool heads when the going has got tough this season, but hope was in short supply here and Matt Phillips’ second half strike to make it three killed the clash.