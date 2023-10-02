News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Fan Gallery: Preston North End 0-4 West BromFan Gallery: Preston North End 0-4 West Brom
Fan Gallery: Preston North End 0-4 West Brom

24 photos of Preston North End supporters sticking with their team in West Brom loss

Preston North End fans saw their team well beaten on Saturday afternoon as West Brom won 0-4 at Deepdale

By George Hodgson
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:47 BST

Preston North End fans will hope there aren’t more days in store like last Saturday at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites were thumped 0-4 by West Bromwich Albion, with PNE’s first Championship defeat of the 2023/24 season a heavy one on home soil. Carlos Corberan’s men netted two goals in either half with Darnell Furlong, Alex Mowatt, Matt Phillips and Kyle Bartley on the score sheet for the Baggies.

Albion came into the game with form mixed and in 13th position in the table, but Corberan’s side were utterly dominant over the 90 minutes and took a well deserved three points back to the Hawthorns. Preston supporters had nothing to cheer on the day and many fans cleared off before the full time whistle. Some stuck it out until the end, though, on a damp and drab afternoon at Deepdale.

Here is our fan gallery from the Albion encounter.

Fan Gallery: Preston North End 0-4 West Brom

1. Still smiling!

Fan Gallery: Preston North End 0-4 West Brom

Photo Sales
Fan Gallery: Preston North End 0-4 West Brom

2. Clapping the lads on

Fan Gallery: Preston North End 0-4 West Brom

Photo Sales
Fan Gallery: Preston North End 0-4 West Brom

3. PNE, PNE, PNE

Fan Gallery: Preston North End 0-4 West Brom

Photo Sales
Fan Gallery: Preston North End 0-4 West Brom

4. When it rains, it pours...

Fan Gallery: Preston North End 0-4 West Brom

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:West BromDeepdale