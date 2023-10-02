The Lilywhites were thumped 0-4 by West Bromwich Albion, with PNE’s first Championship defeat of the 2023/24 season a heavy one on home soil. Carlos Corberan’s men netted two goals in either half with Darnell Furlong, Alex Mowatt, Matt Phillips and Kyle Bartley on the score sheet for the Baggies.

Albion came into the game with form mixed and in 13th position in the table, but Corberan’s side were utterly dominant over the 90 minutes and took a well deserved three points back to the Hawthorns. Preston supporters had nothing to cheer on the day and many fans cleared off before the full time whistle. Some stuck it out until the end, though, on a damp and drab afternoon at Deepdale.