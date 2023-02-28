The cynics will say it's because they created chances and didn't tuck them away - which may be true - but at least they were creating again. They were positive, they were quick to win the ball back, making the right choices and in truth, unfortunate not to come away with more for their efforts.

Over the last handful of games, PNE have been tough to watch. Toiling away getting very little. It's not been enjoyable watching the likes of Alan Browne running themselves into the ground in attempts to get blood out of a stone.

Instead, on Tuesday night, PNE fans were treated to Daniel Johnson strolling around Deepdale, barely breaking a sweat but leaving the Coventry midfield falling over themselves trying to corral him.

Preston North End's Tom Cannon sees his shot blocked by Coventry City's Kyle McFadzean

That isn't to say that Browne didn't perform either, no one in the North End side had a bad game and it meant that they were the only side really looking like taking all three points.

Of course, they didn't, which isn't ideal, but it's another step in the right direction and another result to build on to try and end the negativity that has recently surrounded the team and the club.

Special mentions must go to Johnson, Bambo Diaby and Alvaro Fernandez who each were exceptional under the lights. Johnson was playing the game in slow motion, always having time on the ball and a picture of what was going on before it happened.

Diaby did a fantastic job on Victor Gyokeres, making the Swedish striker linked with an £18m move to the Premier League look like a bit part player doing what he can. He did so in a different position than he played last time out, this his third apperance in as many game but instead in the centre of the back three rather than on the right. It put more pressure on him to deal with Gyokeres but worked a treat, with Liam Lindsay down the middle it would have been a difference challenge given the forward’s combination of power and pace.

Diaby’s fellow Spanish speaker Fernandez was a live wire throughout the night, linking up wonderfully with Johnson as the two players, with outstanding technical qualities, caused no end of problems down the left side. There was a time where the Manchester United loanee was able to take his time and just drag the ball away from challenges three times in a row that resulted in him having space to run at the City box, only he and Johnson possess that level of composure and awareness.

The biggest difference on the night however was the mood around Deepdale. It had been bubbling and the toxicity levels in PR1 were reaching dangerous levels - with both fans and the manager contributing - but a brief appreciation from both sides after the game have hopefully started a process of healing.

Ryan Lowe came out post match and spoke of his emotions after Saturday's game and described himself as an 'emotional wreck' in the wake of the victory.

It seems he's had time to reflect, and some positive results help, and hopefully things have turned a corner in terms of the war of words that was developing between him and the fanbase.