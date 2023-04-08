Preston North End were excellent but it's not time to get carried away just yet with Reading next up

Tom Cannon scored twice in the second half to give Ryan Lowe's side all three points and keep their play-off hopes alive.

Cannon's first was a sublime header, getting ahead of his man in the area to meet Robbie Brady's inswinging, right footed cross from the left to guide the ball into the far corner.

His second was a much different type of goal, benefitting from a little touch from Troy Parrott as two defenders were sucked in, Cannon set off at goal, composed himself and found the back of the net. In truth, it felt as if it was never in doubt. With other players in the Preston squad, as has been the case for many years, if someone breaks through towards goal it often feels like a coin flip as to whether they will score or not. Now, when Cannon gets away, it's more than likely going to end with the goalkeeper having to fetch the ball from the back of his own net.

Preston North End's Tom Cannon (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal

He's a fantastic player, it's not something that needs explaining and it's not something that will come as a surprise to anyone that has watched the 20-year-old in any of his games. He spoke post match about onlookers potentially doubting him when he failed to find the net early in his loan but I didn't see that. Pretty much all of a PNE persuasion could see that the youngster had something about him, whether it was a cutting edge or just untapped potential, there was something about his gait, his speed and his attitude. As it turns out, he has both, and it's all to North End's gain.

He was up against it too, to be fair to him, with Ched Evans ruled out for the season he was going to have to be more physical against QPR, so too Parrott, and the pair linked up very well.

Parrott in particular but his body about and took one for the team on more than one occasion. He could and should have scored in the first half but he's not a man in a rhythm of scoring goals in the same way as Cannon is and it isn't come naturally at the moment. Still, he got an assist out of his afternoon of hard graft.

It was a tough game for PNE to go into. There is a very obvious carrot dangling in front of them and a very obvious North End trap to fall into too. They have a bad habit of losing to sides they 'should' beat and were stepping into a very anxious ground in West London.

The home fans were quick to anger but also quick to jump on anything positive from their side. Should they have got the first goal they could have easily run away with the game, but credit to Preston because they managed the game well.

Rangers only really had one chance of note, coming in the first half on the break as North End had just hit the post themselves and nearly made the breakthrough. Even in that moment, they lacked confidence as Chris Willock couldn't convert.

PNE knew they'd be a side lacking with confidence and grew into the game. Initially they were struggling to get themselves up the pitch and have the ball stick with the forwards but the two up top learned and managed their game well, eventually allowing PNE a foothold.

Another standout worth mentioning is Josh Onomah, in his first real showing in a Preston shirt. He's been limited to sub appearances so far with question marks over his fitness and his weight. This issues are behind him now and he looked every bit the classy player PNE were promised. He took to the game really well, put tackles in and was safe in possession. A moment in the second half where he dragged the ball past one player before nutmegging another shows the ability he possesses and he will only be a greater force as he gets more sharpness and confidence.

His minutes were at the cost of Alan Browne's though, who was seen in crutches after the game. The North End skipper is not one who willingly goes off and he made the decision pretty quickly, which is worrying. It's a knee injury for PNE's no.8 and hopefully he won't be the latest name chalked off until next season.

Browne more than anyone will be wanting to help his side into the top six, which is still currently a possibility.

If nothing else, it's a positive that it is still the case at this point in the season. Plenty of Preston seasons over the years have fizzled out and as things stand, that isn't the case this time.

There are still plenty of games to go in the season, even if it is half a dozen, with plenty of the sides in and around the top six still to play each other.

It is not time to get carried away just yet, but get back to me on Monday evening and let you know if anything has changed.

If they're to get into the top six, you would think Lowe's men would have to beat Reading. They're another struggler, like Blackpool and QPR, and again a side they should be. But that's the dangerous thing about it, that isn't exactly how PNE work.

