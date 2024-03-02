Preston North End's weekly wages according to Football Manager 2024

Football Manager 2024 have recently published their winter update which reflects all the business concluded in the January transfer window.

Sports Interactive's latest edition of their popular game released in November and now to reflect the goings on of the real world, they have added in all the changes such as managerial appointments, transfer signings and contract renewals. For Preston North End, not much has changed as the winter window saw no new arrivals but Calvin Ramsay did return to Liverpool.

Several players did commit their long-term future to the club however with Ali McCann, Andrew Hughes, Ben Whiteman, David Cornell, Josh Seary and Kian Best all committing their long-term futures to the club. Alan Browne is out of contract in the summer still and in the January transfer window they had to bat away an approach from Serie A outfit U.S. Salernitana 1919. Efforts have been made to keep Browne at Deepdale but for the minute his future has not yet been finalised.

At the time of writing, PNE are just a few points and places off of the play-offs and Ryan Lowe has done a fairly satisfactory job. Supporters though do like to have their say on the team, and FM2024 provides them with the opportunity of taking charge of their beloved club or someone else and getting to have an opportunity you wouldn't otherwise have in reality.

If then you'll meet the board on there, and have to sift through numerous meetings. It does also let you look at the squad, and when making transfer decisions, you can decide whether players are worth their money or not. Their values will appear as well as what they are earning and you will be tasked in whether they should get new deals or not or if you will move them on.