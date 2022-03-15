Preston North End was the right fit for Bambo Diaby from the very start

As the centre-back’s two-year anti-doping ban from football reached its final stages, Diaby was able to train again and PNE were one of the teams to express an interest.

He took up the offer to train at Euxton and there was no looking back on the 24-year-old’s part, it was not a case of using North End as a stepping stone.

That determination has paid off, several weeks of training as a trialist rewarded inJanuary with a contract until the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End defender Bambo Diaby

Diaby has started the last two games in the Lilywhites’ back three and hopes to make another appearance against Luton at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday.

The powerful defender is already a firm favourite of the PNE faithful and will look to enhance that reputation over the remainder of the campaign.

Diaby said: “My agent had some teams interested and he put all of them to me.

"When I heard Preston I asked him what I needed to do to stay with them.

"My agent told me Preston wanted me to train with them and that’s how it started.

"From that moment it was on me. Once I got the chance to train, I wanted to stay.

"I would say to myself ‘Bambo, don’t try and do anything special, do your job’.

"In training I would watch my team-mates to see what they did, what their attitude was.

"Even though I wasn’t playing I was focused on the game plan in matches and on the style.

"Everyone in the dressing room was a friend, the captain (Alan Browne) was the first player I would watch because he is the example in the dressing room.

"I watched Patrick Bauer because we play in the same position. I enjoyed watching all the players.”

Diaby’s full debut came in the victory over Bournemouth, with him then helping PNE keep a clean sheet at Cardiff.

Reflecting on those games, he said: “I wanted to do my best, I didn’t care that Bournemouth had expensive players – they arms and legs like me.