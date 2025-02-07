A look back to a five-star FA Cup outing

Preston North End host Wycombe Wanderers in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, more than seven years on from the action-packed tie at Adams Park.

North End ran out 5-1 winners over Gareth Ainsworth’s Chairboys on that occasion. Wycombe had come into the clash in good form, winning five out of their last six matches.

However, braces from Alan Browne and Josh Harrop - as well as a fine strike courtesy of Daryl Horgan - made up a five-star display in the world’s oldest cup competition and put pay to any idea of an upset.

Josh Harrop was among the scorers | (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

All these years on, what are the Lilywhites XI from that clash up to now? We take a look below…

Starting XI

Declan Rudd

The North End ‘keeper that day was forced into early retirement due to a knee injury and is now back at the club he came through the ranks at, Norwich City, working as a goalkeeping coach.

Calum Woods

The Liverpool-born full-back has enjoyed a varied footballing journey since leaving North End in 2019, signing for Bradford City and Tranmere Rovers before making a sensational move to India to run out for East Bengal. His Indian adventure culminated in a move back to British football, signing for Bala Town in the Welsh Premier League. Now retired, Woods is a lead youth development coach at Crewe Alexandra.

Paul Huntington

The experienced defender moved to hometown club Carlisle United in 2022 for two years, achieving promotion to League One via the Play-Offs, before signing for Bradford City in October last year on a short-term deal, recently extending his contract with the Bantams until the end of the season.

Tom Clarke

After seven years at North End, Tom Clarke joined Salford City in 2020 before spending time at Fleetwood and Halifax Town, eventually retiring in 2023.

The 37-year-old is now a coach at Sheffield United, following a spell back at PNE in an academy role.

Greg Cunningham

Last season saw the end of Greg Cunningham’s second stint at Deepdale, with the Irishman joining hometown club Galway United in July.

John Welsh

Following his six-year stint at Deepdale, John Welsh enjoyed year-long spells at Grimsby Town, Atherton Collieries and Stafford Rangers before hanging up his boots in 2021.

Welsh has since moved back to PNE following his retirement, taking up the role of a professional development coach.

Josh Harrop

Bagging a brace on that day at Adams Park, Harrop’s impact at Deepdale was cut short later that year following an ACL injury. Stints at Ipswich, Fleetwood, Northampton and Cheltenham followed. The midfielder has been without a club since leaving the Robins last summer.

Alan Browne

The other double goal scorer that day, the North End hero brought his 10-and-a-half year stay at Deepdale to an end last summer, signing for Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland. Browne’s impact has been limited however, after suffering a leg fracture back in November.

Billy Bodin

A further player that day plagued with injury issues later down the line, Billy Bodin would remain a Preston North End attacker for another three years before joining Oxford United in 2021, staying at the Kassam Stadium until 2024, playing a role in the club’s promotion to the Championship via the Play-Offs.

The forward joined Burton Albion following the expiration of his contract that summer, before signing for Reading on loan in the recent January transfer window.

Callum Robinson

The striker recently signed a new deal at Cardiff City, keeping him in South Wales until the summer of 2027. Prior to his time with the Bluebirds, Callum Robinson enjoyed two years at West Bromwich Albion which featured a stint in the top-flight, scoring a brace against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. This succeeded his brief stay at Sheffield United, joining the Blades from North End in the summer of 2019.

Daryl Horgan

One of Daryl Horgan’s standout performances in a Lilywhites’ top, the Irishman scored a great goal to restore North End’s two-goal advantage in the tie. Since leaving Deepdale in 2018, Horgan spent two years in Scotland with Hibernian before joining the opponents in PNE’s FA Cup thumping, Wycombe Wanderers.

After three years at Adams Park, the winger enjoyed a brief spell on loan at Stevenage before returning to Ireland, joining Dundalk, where he currently remains.

Substitutes

Andrew Boyle

Another Irish North Ender, Andrew Boyle made one of his 12 PNE appearances against the Chairboys, before leaving Deepdale in 2019 following loan spells with Doncaster Rovers, Dundee FC and Ross County.

The defender found consistent football after moving back to Ireland and like Horgan, joining Dundalk, where he would spend five years. Last November, Boyle announced a switch to Waterford FC ahead of their 2025 campaign.

Daniel Johnson

Following his eight-year residency at PNE, Johnson spent a year with Stoke City after leaving North End in 2023. He joined Turkish side Fatih Karagümrük last summer, where the midfielder remains now.

Paul Gallagher

Another PNE icon, Paul Gallagher ventured straight into a coaching role post-playing and made the move to Stoke City from PNE. He left the Potters last season and has contributed to BBC Lancashire’s coverage throughout this campaign.