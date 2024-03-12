Springfields

Preston North End's sixth Central League match of the season was a 1-3 defeat to Wrexham, at Springfields training ground.

The Lilywhites, once again, named a young side for the reserve XI clash. Young pro Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile started for Preston, along with second-year pro Kaedyn Kamara - who played for PNE in the FA Cup last season.

Noah Mawene's younger brother, Theo, had the first meaningful effort of the game - with a curling strike from distance sent wide. But, Harry Ashfield fired Wrexham ahead on 26 minutes and the visitors added a second three minutes later - through Callum Edwards.

North End made a triple substitution at half time, but further damage was inflicted before the hour mark - Edwards on the score sheet, again. Centre-back, Tom Wilkinson, then had a chance to pull one back for PNE but saw his effort held. Not long after, Wrexham shot-stopper McNicholas was on hand to keep out Rodriguez-Gentile.

Defeat was inevitable for Preston in the closing stages, but the hosts did manage to grab a consolation goal through substitute Charlie Goldsmith. Mawene carried the ball forward from midfield and teed up Goldsmith for the finish.