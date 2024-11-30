Josh Bowler starts as Preston North End vs West Brom lineups and team news confirmed
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made four changes for this afternoon’s clash against West Brom.
Ali McCann is back from his one-match ban and Dai Cornell replaces the suspended Freddie Woodman in net - for his third league start in a PNE jersey. Josh Bowler is also handed a place in the starting lineup and Emil Riis returns to the XI.
Milutin Osmajic, Duane Holmes and Brad Potts drop to the bench for the hosts. It is on-loan Nottingham Forest man Bowler’s first league start since the end of September. Patrick Bauer is also back in the match day squad, having suffered a serious elbow injury in late August.
Baggies boss Carlos Corberan makes three changes from the midweek draw at Sunderland. Callum Styles, Mikey Johnston and ex-PNE loan man, Jayson Molumby, drop to the bench. Uros Racic, Lewis Dobbin and Darnell Furlong come into the side.
PNE starting XI: Cornell; Storey, Whatmough, Hughes, Bowler, McCann, Whiteman (c), Kesler-Hayden, Thordarson, Greenwood, Riis. PNE subs: Pradic, Bauer, Best, Potts, Holmes, Ledson, Okkels, Osmajic, Keane.
West Brom starting XI: Palmer; Furlong, Bartley (c), Holgate, Heggem, Racic, Mowatt, Fellows, Dobbin, Grant, Maja. West Brom subs: Wildsmith, Styles, Frabotta, Molumby, Swift, Diomande, Wallace, Johnston, Cole.
