Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe was left questioning his side's mentality in Saturday's 1-5 drubbing against Watford.

The Lilywhites led for the majority of the first half - thanks to Will Keane's clever opener - but were pegged back in the 42nd minute as Vakoun Bayo headed home. The Hornets then ran riot in the second half at Deepdale, scoring four goals. Matheus Martins fired Watford into the lead almost instantly. before Edo Kayembe made it three, Bayo netted his second and Ismael Kone blasted in number five.

Lowe brought some experienced, senior players through the door this summer - with a recognised effort from PNE to sign players permanently rather than on loan. Lowe spoke about adopting a stronger team mentality towards the end of last season, so he is disappointed to still be questioning it this campaign.

"Yeah, I don't know what it is," said Lowe. "I would probably be in the Premier League if I did, but I am not. That is where I am still learning, my players are still learning and the coaches. It's a mentality thing of pulling people around. We speak to the players daily about organisation and communication. That is nothing to do with tactical information. The tactics side of things, when they do them right they win games of football nine times out of ten - or collect a point. I think, once we've conceded the second goal it's knocked the stuffing out of us, because it went three and four quickly didn't it?

"And then five, and potentially another one. We kept going - trying to do the right things and get the ball into the box. They will never not try - they are always trying and that pleases me, that they're still giving their all. But, sometimes quality in certain areas doesn't work and decision making in certain areas definitely didn't work today. So, we could've done better when we were attacking, for them to counter attack and score goals. I think three of the goals were similar to a counter attack off the top of my head. That needs addressing, yeah."

The first half against Valerien Ismael's side was like a basketball match - end-to-end with several chances for both teams. North End played out the highest xG first half of any Championship game this season and Lowe was comfortable with there being that feel to the match.

"Yeah, I was fine with us first half because we needed to be on the front foot, put on a show and get about them," said Lowe. "You were talking about it looking a bit different on Tuesday and we went with the same shape, with two eights and two strikers. Keano had a great chance and Pottsy had a great chance before we scored. The 'keeper made a great save from Jordan's header. They are moments aren't they? If they go in, would it have been different? Of course it'd have been different, but the second half performance was nowhere near the levels. Then, it got expansive and we were trying to pull people around, but it was too late.

He added: "They went to a back five when we made our four subs. Jack was tiring a bit and cramping up, so the message was to get him off. I just felt to get Ched on and get some crosses into the box. Whitey had been booked, so we got him off and put Ali in there. We got Robbie on and Duane on to run at them a bit. Sometimes, that can leave you a bit exposed and maybe it did for one of the goals. But, at 1-3 you are not just going to sit there and leave it as it is. We had to change something and we put a few good balls into the box, but just didn't capitalise on it."

It was North End's eighth defeat in 14 games and the fourth time this campaign the Lilywhites have conceded four or more goals. With the last occasion at Middlesbrough, on November 28th, Lowe assures the heavy defeats do not get any easier to take.

"They are hard aren't they?" said Lowe. "And again, I take full responsibility; I am the manager. My hands are up and that and the players do as well. It is hard for the fans, I know. It spoils the weekend doesn't it? It spoils mine, but we are not sitting here third or fourth from bottom. We know what we are and what we've got to try and achieve. I am trying to push and push and push and get every little bit out of these players.

