Preston North End drew 1-1 at Sunderland on Tuesday night

Sunderland defender Trai Hume felt Preston North End brought ‘extreme’ time wasting to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

It finished 1-1 between the Championship clubs with Romaine Mundle’s stunning late strike drawing the hosts level after Emil Riis’ blistering hit on 65 minutes. PNE looked good value for another three points away from home in midweek, but a chaotic break in play around the 80 minute mark woke the stadium up.

Play was halted for around five minutes after Kaine Kesler-Hayden, then Ryan Porteous and then Brad Potts all went to ground and received treatment from the Preston physio. When play eventually resumed, the Black Cats instantly levelled the game.

“Hull came here a couple of weeks ago whenever they won, and they did a lot of time-wasting,” said Hume post-match. “So, kind of expected, but they did go to the extreme really, didn't they? But, I think after they had about four or five players that went down, the fans got up from it and we pushed on and ended up getting the equaliser.

“So, it kind of helped us in a way. It's not ideal but that's what teams do whenever they come and play against us. I mean, they took it to extreme lengths. They knew what they were doing. It got the crowd on their feet, they were annoyed and we were annoyed. The main goal is then to score so it just left everyone up. It just ignited us and it kept us going. So, it was a positive thing in a way.”

PNE’s initial changes were Jayden Meghoma and Kaine Kesler-Hayden off for Liam Lindsay and Mads Frokjaer. Potts then needed replacing though and it was North End’s final slot i the game to make a substitution, so Patrick Bauer entered the fray. Meghoma remained on the pitch though, which only tempered flares among the home faithful further.

"It was a strange situation, a first for me!” said Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris. It's difficult to play against 12! But finally it helped us to react I think. After this situation we reacted well with a high level of energy, and we finished the game with a good dynamic."

“We struggled a little bit with their direct play.”

On the match, he added: “I think we started OK with a 4-4-2 so a little bit different than usual. We needed some adjustments to find the right dynamic. Sometimes it worked well and we should have scored with some big chances, even if the overall control of the game wasn't so perfect.

“We had four or five chances to score and in this kind of game, against an opponent in this type of game, it's very important to score because we can kill the game rather than keeping them alive. At the same time, we should have had a better control of the game.

"We struggled a little bit with their direct play. It's not easy to press and you can feel that they will play long. Our block was sometimes a little bit open and we had to manage this. Sometimes we did, sometimes we didn't and they were able to keep the ball close to our box and create chances from nothing, just direct play.”