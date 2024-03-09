Stoke City's Luke McNally shields the ball

Ryan Lowe had predicted his Preston North End players would need to fight 'tooth and nail' for a result on Saturday. Therefore, the first half spectacle against Stoke City will have come as no surprise to PNE's boss, who - for the second time this season, but against a different opponent - was sharing the touchline with his best pal Steven Schumacher. It was Lowe who got one up on his managerial mate back in September - a game in which Preston hit the front after a minute.

On this occasion, the opening exchanges were slower and scrappier - on a bright, but bitterly cold Lancashire afternoon. North End were glad to simply get the game on, after a nearby fire had seen the midweek trip to Southampton called off. Mind you, any added warmth would've been welcomed by those in the stands - as Preston struggled to get on the front foot whatsoever early doors; Stoke settled reasonably well. The Potters are right in the relegation scrap, but Lowe had made the bold prediction of this one being Preston's toughest tussle for seven or eight weeks.

Stoke headed into the game sitting 22nd, but with Schumacher matching PNE's shape up, the visitors nullified North End rather effectively over the course of a forgettable first 45 minutes. Emil Riis and Tyrese Campbell were transition threats for their respective teams, but both failed to make their first half moments count. Riis powered inside Ben Wilmot with a glorious first touch and devastating power, but hit the deck and saw his hopeful penalty shout turned down. As for Campbell, he could only steer a tame shot straight at Freddie Woodman just before half time.

The game needed an injection of life and - with both sides kicking towards their own supporters - it didn't take long for the second half to spark the occasion. Alan Browne saw a penalty appeal turned down at one end, before Woodman kept Lynden Gooch's driven shot out and Michael Rose headed a wonderful chance over from close range. Tension had swirled around the air given the high stakes, but the opportunity to strike first was now being sensed by both teams - and sets of fans. North End were getting higher up, while the determined edge of Stoke remained.

It was the travelling three thousand Potters who were sent potty on 64 minutes, though. Lynden Gooch had carried a threat down the left all afternoon for the visitors and when he sent his cross into the corridor of uncertainty, Andrew Hughes could only bundle it into his own net - with Josh Laurent lurking. Preston's character would certainly be tested from there, on a day when Lowe's side had looked off the pace for large parts. But, given the way this season has gone, it was no great shock to see the hosts level proceedings four minutes later.

North End often need few chances to score goals and the Lilywhites have tended to respond to adversity impressively. Mads Frokjaer picked up a pocket of space over on the left and if you give the Dane time to pick his head up, you play a dangerous game. His delivery was right on the money for substitute Milutin Osmajic - linked with a move to Stoke ijn the summer - to run on to and head home. It's always nice when a plan comes together. The Montenegrin's fifth goal in PNE colours - all of which have come in front of the Town End - was just too powerful for ex-North End goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

The hosts, at that point, will have fancied their chances to complete the comeback job - against a Stoke side who appeared to be fatiguing. But, to the Potters' credit, they came again and refused to go away - never mind under. In the closing stages, Ben Whiteman raced through on goal but saw his low shot kept out by Iversen's trailing leg - a difficult but clear-cut chance for Preston to nick all three points. And that opportunity was to be rued that little bit more in the 87th minute, when the ball ricocheted into Luke McNally from a Stoke set-piece and trickled over the line - via the post: the exact kind of fortune that could prove priceless in the Potters' survival scrap. A day of great frustration and a backwards step, ultimately, for Preston - who were given exactly the battle their manager expected.