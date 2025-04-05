Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Team news is in for this afternoon’s fixture at Deepdale!

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made five changes for this afternoon’s match against Stoke City.

From Wednesday night’s 2-0 defeat at Stoke City, the PNE boss brings Jordan Storey, Ben Whiteman, Robbie Brady, Sam Greenwood and Emil Riis back into the side. Dropping to the bench are Ryan Porteous, Jayden Meghoma, Ryan Ledson, Mads Frokjaer and Will Keane.

Freddie Woodman, Jack Whatmough, Brad Potts and Ali McCann remain out injured while Andrew Hughes has also dropped out of the squad all together. Stoke boss Mark Robins makes one change with ex-North End man Ben Pearson dropping to the bench due to illness; he is replaced by Jordan Thompson.

Confirmed team news

PNE XI: Cornell; Storey, Lindsay, Gibson, Kesler-Hayden, Thordarson, Whiteman (c), Brady, Greenwood, Riis, Osmajic. PNE subs: Stowell, Bauer, Porteous, Meghoma, Ledson, Frokjaer, T. Mawene, Keane, Evans.

Stoke City XI: Johansson; Tchamadeu, Phillips, Wilmot, Bocat, Burger, Thompson, Manhoef, Baker, Junho, Gallagher. Stoke City subs: Bonham, Rose, Gooch, Pearson, Seko, Moran, Mmaee, Koumas, Lowe.

